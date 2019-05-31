Have your say on expanding the International Criminal Court

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is seeking submissions on the War Crimes Amendments to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The War Crimes Amendments to the Rome Statute were adopted in 2010 and 2017. If enacted, they would expand the powers of the International Criminal Court so that it could criminally prosecute the use of:

• poison or poisonous weapon;

• asphyxiating, poisonous, or other gases, and analogous liquids, materials, or devices; and

• expanding bullets

in armed conflicts not of an international character. The International Criminal Court would also be able to criminally prosecute the use of:

• biological weapons;

• weapons or munitions employing non-detectable fragments; and

• blinding laser weapons

in both international and non-international armed conflicts.

The agreement was referred to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee for examination on 29 May 2019. The committee is now seeking public submissions to assist with its consideration of the agreement.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make your submission on the amendments by 5:00pm on Friday 7 June 2019.

For more details about the agreement:

• Read the full content of the amendments

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates







© Scoop Media

