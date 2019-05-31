Good2Great Helps Young Kiwis Realise Their Potential



Celebrating its second anniversary, the Youthline and Coca-Cola Good2Great programme is returning to help young Kiwis recognise their inner awesome and unleash it on the world.

A collaboration between Youthline and Coca-Cola New Zealand, Good2Great is an opportunity for Kiwi youth to reflect, connect, create and develop. Through attending one of the weekend workshops, participants will build strong connections with other like-minded and passionate young people in their community.

Arming our rangitahi with tools to manage stress, stand up for themselves and take charge of their thoughts, feelings and actions, Good2Great is once again rolling out their weekend workshops across Aotearoa.

Last weekend the Good2Great team were in Christchurch empowering a group of over 45 young people with the practical skills to help find employment and a range of personal development tools. They also had an opportunity to give back to their community and helped to prepare Christchurch's first edible park and urban food hub - The Ōtākaro Orchard.

Youthline and Coca-Cola are equally passionate about young people and believe in their inherent greatness, so together they have united to support a generation of young Kiwis to unleash their full potential and be the best they can be.



Created in 1970 Youthline works with young people, their families and those supporting young people. Made up of volunteer and paid staff members Youthline have centres based across the country.

Event schedule:



Good2Great weekend workshop schedule 2019



Oamaru on June 15-16

Waikato on July 18-19

Dunedin on August 24-25

Palmerston North on Sept 14-15

Southland on October 19-20

To register your interest in an event, see here





ends







© Scoop Media

