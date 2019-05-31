Jones' modesty on display with CGT comments

Responding to Shane Jones' comments on how the proposed capital gains tax was scrapped, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

"We're very glad to hear that Shane Jones pushed back against Dr Cullen's unfair tax. Obviously this was a continuation of NZ First's reliable, principled opposition to big-spending, big-taxing government."

"We're sure it had absolutely nothing to do with the many thousands of New Zealanders who made their voices heard via the Axe this Tax campaign and warned of political oblivion for NZ First should they let the tax pass."







© Scoop Media