CTU welcomes initiative to progress discussions in education

The CTU has welcomed the statement from Education Minister Chris Hipkins inviting the NZEI and PPTA to meet with him and senior Ministry officials to discuss the issues preventing a settlement of the current industrial dispute.

"This is a positive and welcome development which our education affiliates will participate in fully to find a way forward," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"This dispute can only be settled with further dialogue and the Minister hasshown he is willing to assist directly in this process," said Wagstaff.











