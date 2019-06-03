Queen's Birthday Honours 2019

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Dr Susan Nicola Bagshaw, CNZM, of Christchurch. For services to youth health.

Mrs Yvette Winifred Corlett, CNZM, MBE, of Auckland. For services to athletics.

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 12 April 2019, prior to the date of decease.

Mrs Areta Koopu, CBE, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Ms Frances Rosemary Walsh, MNZM, of Wellington. For services to film.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Paul Hunter Adams, CNZM, of Tauranga. For services to philanthropy and the community.

Mr Roger Leighton Hall, CNZM, QSO, of Auckland. For services to theatre.

Mr Graham Michael Lowe, ONZM, QSM, of Auckland. For services to youth and education.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Dr Judith Estranna Aitken, QSO, of Paekakariki. For services to local government, the community and education.

Ms Roma Cherry Balzer, QSO, of Hamilton. For services to family violence prevention.

Mr Scott Ronald Dixon, MNZM, of Indianapolis, United States of America. For services to motorsport.

Professor Charles Thomas Eason, of Nelson. For services to science and wildlife conservation.

The Reverend John Alexander Marsden, QSO, JP, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Prichard, QSO, of Auckland. For services to women.

Mr Ewan Francis Smith, of Aroa, Arorangi, Cook Islands. For services to Cook Islands business and tourism.

Associate Professor Susan Margaret St John, QSO, of Auckland. For services to social policy.

Mr Gary Vernon Taylor, QSO, of Auckland. For services to the environment and resource management.

Ms Yvonne Mignon Willering, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to netball.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mr Arthur Robert Ashan Amputch, of Auckland. For services to engineering.

Ms Beryl Jean Anderson, of Porirua. For services to women.

Mrs Dorothea Ashbridge, of Auckland. For services to ballet.

Mr Kenneth Charles Clearwater, of Kaiapoi. For services to male survivors of sexual abuse.

Mr Jeffrey Edward Connell, of Nelson. For services to conservation.

Dr Candy Louise Ramarihi Hera Cox, of Rotorua. For services to health, particularly suicide prevention.

Mr David John Gapes, of Auckland. For services to broadcasting.

Major General Peter Te Aroha Emile Kelly, MNZM (Rtd.), of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Mr Michael King, of Auckland. For services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Mr Ivan Kwok, of Wellington. For services to the State.

Professor Charles Ninian McGhee, of Auckland. For services to ophthalmology.

Mr Gordon William McLauchlan, of Auckland. For services to historical research.

Dr Marie Claire McLintock, of Auckland. For services to haematology and obstetrics.

Mr Rodney Bruce Morris, of Dunedin. For services to documentary filmmaking, natural history and conservation.

Mr Cletus Maanu Paul, JP, of Whakatane. For services to Māori.

Dr Christine Mary Roke, of Auckland. For services to sexual and reproductive health.

Dr Lynn Christine Sadler, of Auckland. For services to maternal and perinatal health.

Mr Donald Hewitt Thompson, of Wanaka. For services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Mr David Geoffrey Trubridge, of Havelock North. For services to design.

Mr Mafaufau Sita Tua (David Tua), MNZM, of Auckland. For services to youth, boxing and the community.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Senior Sergeant Bruce Robert Adams, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Claire Elizabeth Aitken, of Dunedin. For services to rehabilitative programmes.

Mrs Edith Amituanai, of Auckland. For services to photography and the community.

Ms Phylesha Brown-Acton, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific and LGBTQI+ communities.

Ms Ruth Busch, of Auckland. For services to domestic violence prevention and the State.

Mr Ian William Coard, of Riverton. For services to the Coastguard.

Mrs Margaret Gwenneth Cook, of Invercargill. For services to the community.

Dr Fiona May Cram, of Auckland. For services to Māori health and education.

Dr Robert John Mackay Crawford, of Hanmer Springs. For services to mental health and addiction services.

Mrs Patricia Jane Dance, of Featherston. For services to the New Zealand Kennel Club.

Mr James Columba Davis, of Blenheim. For services to Māori art, the Catholic Church and the community.

Mr Tane Craig Davis, of Invercargill. For services to conservation.

Mrs Rachael Kathleen Dean, of Masterton. For services to governance and the community.

Ms Allison Muriel Dobbie, of Auckland. For services to library and information management and the arts.

Mrs Jan Elizabeth Dowland, of Wellington. For services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Dr Hinemoa Elder, of Auckland. For services to psychiatry and Māori.

Mr Tunumafono Avaula Colenso Fa'amoe, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and health.

Ms Marie Jane Fitzpatrick, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Ms Susan Leigh Gardiner, of Auckland. For services to the arts.

Dr Briar Elizabeth Roycroft Gordon, of Wellington. For services to the law and the State.

Mr Laurence Roy Gordon, of Kaitaia. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mrs Sarah Hirini, of Papamoa. For services to rugby.

Mrs Faye Claire James, of Palmerston North. For services to the New Zealand Cancer Society.

Ms Stephanie Patricia Johnson, of Auckland. For services to literature.

Mrs Janet Joye Kelly, of Motueka. For services to education.

Mrs Yvonne Margaret Loader, of Christchurch. For services to the sport of gliding.

Mrs Allyson Sarah Lock, of Masterton. For services to people with rare health disorders.

Ms Robyn Jane Malcolm, of Auckland. For services to television and theatre.

Dr Jacqueline Diane Miller (Jackie Blue), of Rotorua. For services to women and the State.

Ms Rose Mary Hine Wairangi Morgan, of Hamilton. For services to victim support.

Mr Jonathan William Mosen, of Wellington. For services to the blind community.

Ms Nicole Dione Murray, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Ms Shila Nair, of Auckland. For services to ethnic communities and women.

Mr Neville Ernest Phillips, of Hawera. For services to youth.

Mr Ewen Robert Pirie, of Wyndham. For services to clay target shooting.

Ms Pango Mary-Anne Pitman, of Napier. For services to Māori and family violence prevention.

Professor Devon Leigh Logan Polaschek, of Hamilton. For services to criminal psychology.

Ms Anjum Rahman, of Hamilton. For services to ethnic communities and women.

Mr John Spencer Russell, of Porirua. For services to education.

Ms Naomi Kathleen Shaw, of Lower Hutt. For services to softball.

Mr Evan Trevor Smith, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Professor Karen Alison Smith, of Wellington. For services to education and volunteering.

Ms Celia Ann Stewart, of Christchurch. For services to music education.

Mrs Linda Dawn Surtees, of Lower Hutt. For services to children and the State.

Mrs Laine Leata Tipi, JP, of Auckland. For services to Pacific communities and education.

Mrs Janice Ann Tofia, of Dunedin. For services to education.

Mrs Beverley Turner, of Auckland. For services to women, particularly Pacific women.

Mr Bryan Alexander Waddle, of Porirua. For services as a sports broadcaster.

Dr Benjamin Williams, of Porirua. For services to theology and the community.

Ms Nicola Jean Williams, of Taupo. For services to arts governance.

Dr Andrea Maxine Wilson, of Paraparaumu. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mrs Margaret Alison Wilson, of Auckland. For services to women.

Mrs Sally Ann Wilson, of Auckland. For services to midwifery.

Ms Philippa Anne Evelyn Wright, of Clive. For services to the wool industry and sustainability.

Mrs Susan Jean Wynyard, of Auckland. For services to midwifery.

Dated at Wellington this 3rd day of June 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday, to make the following appointments to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, of Wellington. For services to the State.

Mrs Patricia Anne Seymour, OBE, of Gisborne. For services to local government and the community.

The Queen's Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mr Gary Mathew Aitken, JP, of Auckland. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Roger Alexander, of Napier. For services to conservation and the community.

Mrs Pare Anderson, of Auckland. For services to Māori language education.

Mr Tiwana Riwai Aranui, of Napier. For services to Māori and education.

Mr Robert William Bartley, of Whanganui. For services to the community.

Mrs Joanna Margaret Beetham, of Masterton. For services to the community and the arts.

Mrs Adrienne Elizabeth Begg, of Darfield. For services to sport and the community.

Mrs Maree Helen Bernasconi, of Auckland. For services to netball.

Mr Andrew Paul Bicknell, of Wellington. For services to music.

Mr Eric William Bodell, of Ashhurst. For services to broadcasting.

Ms Janferié Bryce-Chapman, JP, of Auckland. For services to seniors.

Mr Roy James Buckley, of Auckland. For services to the craft of woodturning.

Mrs Christine Carol Bygrave, of Mangawhai Heads. For services to the community.

Mr Fraser Logan Cameron, of Opotiki. For services to the community and theatre.

Mrs Diane Marcelle Celliers, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mrs Dorothy May Charles, of Murchison. For services to the community.

Mrs Shirley Lorraine Christie, JP, of Whanganui. For services to the community.

Mr Garth William Cowley, of Auckland. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Peter Antony Cox, of Christchurch. For services to sport, particularly hockey.

Mr Mervyn John Cranefield, of Dunedin. For services to Scouting and the community.

Mrs Carol Anne Dickson, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mrs Bronwyn Tracey Dobson, of Whakatane. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Edward Colban Fawcett, of Masterton. For services to the sport of woodchopping.

Ms Fala Haulangi, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and worker's rights.

Mr Leonard Russell Hoggard, of Auckland. For services to athletics.

Mrs Valmai Joyce Horlor, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Anne Lorraine Howell, of Auckland. For services to the community and education.

Mr Neville Thomas Jack, of Hamilton. For services to the community.

Mr Sydney Tamou Kershaw, of Patea. For services to Māori performing arts and the community.

Ms Joyce-Rewa Kolk, of Tuatapere. For services to conservation.

Mr Bak Fong Lee, of Oamaru. For services to horticulture and the community.

Mr Dugald Ian Dunlop MacTavish, of Palmerston. For services to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Sagaa Malua, of Auckland. For services to the Tuvaluan community.

Mr Christopher Bailey Marjoribanks, JP, of Ohope. For services to youth and the community.

Ms Deborah Jane Martin, of Nelson. For services to conservation.

Mr Alastair Gordon Mason, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy and the community.

Mrs Tina Mataiti, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and health.

Mr Roderick Andrew McLeay, of Auckland. For services to music and education.

Ms Julia Margaret Milne, of Lower Hutt. For services to the community.

Mrs Josephine Hinehou Mortensen, JP, of Opotiki. For services to Māori and the arts.

Mr Martyn John Norrie, of Rotorua. For services to the community.

Mr Gary Joseph O'Brien, of Levin. For services to youth and the community.

Ms Kathryn Jane Orbell, of Hamilton. For services to music.

Mrs Marjorie Elizabeth Orwin, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Lynette Pellow, of Auckland. For services to netball.

Ms Lois Lee Perry, of Auckland. For services to art and governance.

Mrs Hilda Lorraine Mary Pipes, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mrs Dawn Frances Preston-Thomas, JP, of Auckland. For services to counselling and victim support.

Mr Lyndsay Neill Price, QFSM, JP, of Kaiapoi. For services to the community.

Mr Lyndsay Arthur Rackley, of Dunedin. For services to broadcasting.

Mrs Evelyn Nukumai-te-Mangai Ratima, of Hastings. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Philip Ivan Redmond, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mr Graeme William Reid, of Christchurch. For services to mental health support.

Ms Kathryn Lesley Reid, of Christchurch. For services to palliative care.

Mr Michael George Rutherford, of Oxford. For services to philanthropy and the community.

Mr Ernest Patrick Sansom, of Auckland. For services to the community and engineering.

Mrs Ann-Marie Searle, of Invercargill. For services to badminton and the community.

Mr Mupopo Siaosi, JP, of Auckland. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Mr Martin Sloman, of Paraparaumu. For services to mental health.

Ms Christine Puarata Smith, of Auckland. For services to Māori art.

Mrs Edith Carolyn Smith, of Ashburton. For services to conservation.

Reverend Tui Fakafotu Sopoaga, of Porirua. For services to the Tokelauan community.

Mr Grant Bruce Stevenson, of Otaki. For services to the arts.

Mrs Rae Elizabeth Storey, of Auckland. For services to folk dancing and the arts.

Mr Bryan Edward Styles, of Carterton. For services to the United Fire Brigades Association and the community.

Mrs Margaret Joan Swinburn, of Greymouth. For services to athletics.

Mr Alan Charles Tapp, of Milton. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Miss Rose Mary Mailee Kuluimotu Tauetule, of Auckland. For services to women and the Niuean community.

Mrs Elizabeth Barbara Thomas, of Oxford. For services to equestrian sports and the community.

Ms Juanita Whitiaera Timutimu, of Gisborne. For services to criminal justice programmes and the community.

Mrs Martha Mahuri Tipene, of Hawera. For services to Māori.

Mr Kenneth Henry Tobin, of Hastings. For services to pipe bands.

Mr Vaha Tuielu, of Rotorua. For services to the Tokelauan community.

Mrs Rachel Ada Underwood, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mr Allan Leonardie Francis Va'a, of Auckland. For services to youth and sport.

Mrs Leutu Vaovasa, of Porirua. For services to the Tokelauan community.

Mrs Gaylene Marie Vivian, of Palmerston North. For services to family support and health.

Mr Nigel Edward Weeks, of Nelson. For services to music.

Mrs Ida Willamina White, of Auckland. For services to Māori art.

Mr David Findon Wight, of Whitianga. For services to the community.

Mrs Sonia Wilson, of Rotorua. For services to victim support and the community.

Mr Grant Albert Windsor, of Christchurch. For services to broadcasting and sport.

Mrs Susan Maureen Winters, of Rotorua. For services to education.

Mrs Denise Mary Veronica Wood, of New Plymouth. For services to the community.

Mr Peter John Woodward, of Paraparaumu. For services to the Coastguard.







Honorary

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday, to make the following Honorary award of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mr Perenise Tapu, of Auckland. For services to education and the Samoan community.

Dated at Wellington this 3rd day of June 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday, to make the following awards of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Mr Daniel Lawrence Broughton, MNZM, of Upper Hutt. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dr Peter Rodd Hurly, OStJ, of Palmerston North. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force and aviation medicine.

Captain Richard Alan Walker, of Auckland. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 3rd day of June 2019.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

