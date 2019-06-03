Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Is the Government Serious about Suicide Prevention?

Monday, 3 June 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Right To Life New Zealand Inc

Right to Life asks how can the government be serious about supporting its Suicide Prevention Strategy while at the same time the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and an overwhelming number of government MPs support government sanctioned and funded doctor assisted suicide?

A total of 668 people died by suicide in New Zealand in 2017/18 Our statistics are appalling, we have the highest youth suicide rate in the 41 member OECD.

In December 2018 a total of 37 Labour MPs and nine NZ First MPs voted to support the End of Life Choice bill at its first reading. This Private Member’s bill of David Seymour seeks to legalise assisted suicide for those who have a serious terminal illness or irremediable disability. How can the Prime Minister say that she was weary of sending any message, “that there was a tolerance for suicide in New Zealand.”

Right to Life does commend the government for including in the budget for 2019 funding for suicide prevention; specifically $40m for M?ori and Pasifika suicide prevention, more suicide prevention services in district health boards, bereavement counselling and a review of the Coroner’s data-sharing service. Free counselling for up to 2,500 people is to be provided (four sessions per person) for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. The Ministry of Health is finalising a draft national suicide prevention strategy under urgency.

The government’s Suicide Prevention Strategy 2017 defines suicide as, “a death where evidence shows that the person deliberately brought about their own death”. In New Zealand a coronial ruling decides whether a death is classified as suicide. The strategy does not seek to define suicide as rational or irrational. All suicide is irrational.



The He Aranga report recommended that the government set a target for the Governments Suicide Prevention Strategy to reduce the suicide rate by 20 per cent by 2030. The Minister of Health, the Hon Dr David Clark stated, “We’re not prepared to sign up to a suicide target because every life matters, and one death by suicide is one too many … this Government is committed to tackling our terrible record on suicide.”

The Prime Minister is commended for stating ,”We were very wary of sending any message, particularly to bereaved families, that there was a tolerance for suicide in New Zealand. Every single life matters and it’s important for us to send that message,” The government is going to set up an office of suicide prevention.

How though can the government on one hand say that they are going to invest $40 million on a Suicide Prevention Strategy to reduce suicide in New Zealand, while on the other hand invest in providing doctor assisted suicide. This would be the eventuality should the EOLCB be passed, that will empower doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide.

Ken Orr,
Spokesperson,
Right to Life


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Right To Life New Zealand Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     