EDS delighted at CNZM Honour for CEO Gary Taylor

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society


Environmental Defence Society (EDS) CEO Gary Taylor has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen’s Birthday Hours List in recognition of his contribution to environmental and conservation advocacy.

“The team at EDS is delighted that Gary Taylor has received a senior award in the Queen's Birthday Honours list,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“Gary has been at the forefront of environmental advocacy for many decades. He has been associated with EDS since the late 1970s and has been involved in most of the big environmental debates and issues in New Zealand since that time.

“He was part of the effort to save the Coromandel Peninsula from mining, has led work to protect New Zealand’s coast from bad development, set up the Land and Water Forum and has been a staunch campaigner for using the legal system to achieve better outcomes.

“More recently Gary provided oversight of EDS’s engagement in the Hauraki Gulf Seachange process and has worked to protect the dryland landscapes in the Mackenzie Basin. He is currently is a member of the Freshwater Leaders Group and the Trade for All Advisory Board.

“Gary has worked with business leaders on a major resource management reform project and provides leadership for our leading environmental conference (August) and the Climate Change and Business Conference (October) held each year.

“From the EDS perspective, Gary has been an inspirational leader of our small team and a supportive colleague.

“It is great to see Gary recognised both for the longevity and the effectiveness of his work for New Zealand’s environment.

“New Zealand’s environment is in much better shape as a result of his efforts,” Raewyn Peart concluded.



EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

