Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government to Establish Ministry for Men.

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Conservative

You are subscribed as editor@scoop.co.nz | Unsubscribe | View online version | Forward to a friend

PRESS RELEASE

4 June 2019
Government to Establish Ministry for Men.


New Conservative is demanding that the government establish a Ministry for Men in New Zealand to ensure the well-being of all is being addressed.



The NZ Medical Journal, Oct 6, 2017 stated: “For heart disease, stroke, and to a lesser degree of modifiable lifestyle change, cancer, studies of women’s health outnumbers men’s health by two to one…A further search was made of Health Research Council funding since 2010… to identify sex-specific funding. The search revealed that for every $1 spent exclusively on women’s health research, men’s health research received $0.06.” (Emphasis added)

"Men are over represented in so many negative statistics including prison population, suicides, homelessness, addictions, yet research into men's health only receives 6% of women's health research funding. This is inequitable and must change," says Leighton Baker, Leader of New Conservative.

We are challenging the government to allocate funding from the $1.9B set aside for mental health, to specifically address men's mental health requirements, and in particular men’s coping mechanisms for dealing with the challenges of 21st century living.

The cost to New Zealand for not dealing with men's mental health is huge as it affects many outcomes including crime, fatherless homes, productivity, physical health, suicide, and more.

Our Community Policy includes:

“New Conservative recognises the value of men as husbands and fathers in the lives of their children and will correct any deficiencies and gender discrimination in the family courts. New Conservative will continue to drive policy that protects individuals from discrimination based upon gender.”
https://www.newconservative.org.nz/community-policy

The issues facing men have become ignored and balanced representation is long overdue.

A dedicated Ministry for Men will benefit our communities by addressing so many issues that are being faced by men, including shortcomings in the family court system that has consistently undervalued the value of a father in the family unit.

"When focusing on well-being this must involve consideration of the well-being of all groups in society. Society requires mentally healthy men fulfilling their roles, and it is essential there is investment to provide balance," says Baker.
Ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wellbeing Budget

Allegedly, there are 628 different synonyms for “well-being” on this website so there should be one that fits your own response to the Wellbeing Budget.

IMO, “in the pink” is the closest fit. Meaning: not socialist red, but a lighter shade of pink that’s been spread thinly across a slew of social and infrastructural spending initiatives that – with a couple of exceptions – are disappointing in their scale and scope.

It isn’t transformational. From mental health to the rail network to improving the state of the waterways, much of the spend will merely be playing catch up for the previous decade of neglect. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 