Learning Support Service Managers win pay jolt

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 2:36 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Learning Support Service Managers in Ministry of Education win pay jolt
4 June 2019

Ministry of Education Learning Support Service Managers are celebrating winning significant pay increases after a lengthy period of negotiations and strikes.

From this week, the majority of NZEI Te Riu Roa service manager members will receive an $11,000 pay rise as part of a settlement to their claim for pay parity with other managers in the Ministry of Education. This campaign included strike action from January to April this year. Service Managers will receive two 2% pay increases in 2020 and 2021, and will be able to access a new top step.

Learning Support Service Manager Kaye Hyams says, "While we didn’t achieve full parity in this negotiation, this settlement is a huge step towards addressing the longstanding inequity within the Ministry and in recognising the crucial role Service Managers play in the provision of support for students with additional learning needs."

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says, “Service managers are the glue in the support system for children with additional learning needs – we are thrilled with their hard-fought result.”

“Due to the tireless efforts of members, the Ministry has accepted that it is not good enough that these managers, supporting children who need the most help, get worse pay than other managers in the Ministry. This settlement sends a positive signal that the Ministry does value children with additional learning needs, and the people that provide key support to them,” Lynda Stuart says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material.

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand's racing industry over people and problem gambling harm.

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful...

Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017.

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers...

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: "We're very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level..." However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action.

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin.

