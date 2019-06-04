Learning Support Service Managers win pay jolt

4 June 2019

Ministry of Education Learning Support Service Managers are celebrating winning significant pay increases after a lengthy period of negotiations and strikes.

From this week, the majority of NZEI Te Riu Roa service manager members will receive an $11,000 pay rise as part of a settlement to their claim for pay parity with other managers in the Ministry of Education. This campaign included strike action from January to April this year. Service Managers will receive two 2% pay increases in 2020 and 2021, and will be able to access a new top step.

Learning Support Service Manager Kaye Hyams says, "While we didn’t achieve full parity in this negotiation, this settlement is a huge step towards addressing the longstanding inequity within the Ministry and in recognising the crucial role Service Managers play in the provision of support for students with additional learning needs."

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says, “Service managers are the glue in the support system for children with additional learning needs – we are thrilled with their hard-fought result.”

“Due to the tireless efforts of members, the Ministry has accepted that it is not good enough that these managers, supporting children who need the most help, get worse pay than other managers in the Ministry. This settlement sends a positive signal that the Ministry does value children with additional learning needs, and the people that provide key support to them,” Lynda Stuart says.

