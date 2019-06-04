Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

State Services Commissioner’s investigation welcomed

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the State Services Commissioner’s launch of an investigation into the actions and statements of Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“This announcement follows a complaint laid this morning by the Taxpayers’ Union asking for the scope of the State Services Commissioner’s investigation to be widened to include these matters.”

“Trustworthiness is one of the four pillars of the code of conduct for state services in New Zealand. In an era of fake news and partisan commentary, New Zealanders need confidence that senior players in the state sector are honest, politcally neutral, and accountable. We welcome the investigation to determine whether Mr Makhlouf has been neutral and accurate in his public comments.”

Mr Williams is available for comment at short notice in Wellington.



New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

