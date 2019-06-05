First woman to Chair Economic Development NZ

June 2019



Auckland economic development leader Pam Ford takes the up role of Chair of the newly constituted Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) this month, the first woman chair in the history of the refreshed organisation.

Pam Ford is General Manager Economic Development at Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), an Auckland Council-controlled organisation.

Selected by her peers on the EDNZ board, Pam says she is honoured to have been asked to take up the role.

“EDNZ has made amazing progress in the past two to three years as its new leadership has transformed its profile, its look and most importantly the depth, breadth and quality of its services to the economic development profession,” says Pam Ford.

“Its most recent initiative, the launch of a continuing professional development programme, has proven both highly successful and popular with people who work across the field of economic development across New Zealand. It is initiatives like this capability-building programme that has all of us excited about the future of EDNZ and our profession.

“As Chair, my tasks will be to continue to support the growth and reach of EDNZ as it continues to empower and enable our members by providing quality professional services that are inspiring, trusted and valued; and to be a strong advocate for economic development across all our regions to government, ” says Pam Ford.

“I thank the outgoing Chair, Dr David Wilson and outgoing Deputy Chair, Paul Casson, for their dedication and vision to set EDNZ up for a bright future.

“I look forward to working with the new board and CEO to create an EDNZ that is highly valued as the unique and authoritative champion, partner and enabler of economic development practitioners and their associates,” says Pam Ford.

ends











© Scoop Media

