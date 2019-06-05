2019 Diversity Awards NZ finalists announced
Finalists in the 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising organisations that are embedding workplace diversity and inclusion into the way they operate.
The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are in their 22nd year and celebrate best practice in workplace diversity and inclusion. The judges selected 37 finalists from 76 entries across nine categories.
Judging convenor Neil Porteous says the judges chose initiatives that were sustainable and offered long-term benefits, rather than entries based on one-off events.
They also favoured initiatives impacting a significant proportion of an organisation’s workforce.
Porteous says it was gratifying to have so many small to medium size organisations enter the awards this year. “It’s fantastic to see such a breadth of organisations focusing in this space and understanding the benefits of an inclusive workplace culture.”
In the Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award category, the judges noted that many of New Zealand’s well-resourced organisations are expanding their existing programme by trialling innovative initiatives in new diversity dimensions.
The entries also highlighted the importance of leadership in the diversity and inclusion space, Porteous says. “The panel found the Walk the Talk category difficult to judge as there are so many people standing up and influencing the workplace over and above their job descriptions.”
The finalists are:
Cultural Celebration
Showcases authentic responses to cultural and ethnic engagement in the workplace.
Air New Zealand
Downer New Zealand
HSBC New Zealand
IAG New Zealand
Diversability
Celebrates innovative responses to positive employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
The Cookie Project
Vector Limited
Emerging Diversity and Inclusion
Honours a diversity and inclusion initiative that is less than two years old.
Department of Corrections
Engineering New Zealand
Spark
Vodafone New Zealand
Yellow NZ Ltd
Empowerment
Celebrates innovative responses to empowering women in the workplace.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Kensington Swan
She Sharp
Vector Ltd
Positive Inclusion
Celebrates innovative responses to inclusivity of the LGBTQI community in the workforce.
GHD
MediaWorks
Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment
Skills Highway
Honours organisations which recognise the importance of numeracy and literacy.
Auckland District Health Board
Simcro Limited
Tomorrow’s Workforce
Celebrates innovative responses to a changing workforce demographic.
AJ Hackett Bungy NZ
Constellation Brands New Zealand
Downer New Zealand
GHD
MYOB
Walk the Talk
Celebrates leaders who exemplify excellence in promoting and managing a diverse workforce.
Catherine Smith, Auckland Museum
Craig Hudson, Xero
Glen Cornelius, Harrison Grierson
Paul O'Brien, Partners Life
Royal Reed, Prestige Law
Shane Morgan, Watercare Services
Darren Linton, Yellow NZ Ltd
Work Life Balance
Celebrates organisations that recognise that work is part of a rich and challenging life. Constellation Brands New Zealand
Department of Internal Affairs
Lion
Recreation Aotearoa
Sharesies
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner event at the Cordis in Auckland on Wednesday, 28 August. Book your tickets now.