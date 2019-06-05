Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2019 Diversity Awards NZ finalists announced

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 9:15 pm
Press Release: Diversity Works

MEDIA RELEASE: 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™ finalists announced

Finalists in the 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising organisations that are embedding workplace diversity and inclusion into the way they operate.

The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are in their 22nd year and celebrate best practice in workplace diversity and inclusion. The judges selected 37 finalists from 76 entries across nine categories.

Judging convenor Neil Porteous says the judges chose initiatives that were sustainable and offered long-term benefits, rather than entries based on one-off events.

They also favoured initiatives impacting a significant proportion of an organisation’s workforce.

Porteous says it was gratifying to have so many small to medium size organisations enter the awards this year. “It’s fantastic to see such a breadth of organisations focusing in this space and understanding the benefits of an inclusive workplace culture.”

In the Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award category, the judges noted that many of New Zealand’s well-resourced organisations are expanding their existing programme by trialling innovative initiatives in new diversity dimensions.

The entries also highlighted the importance of leadership in the diversity and inclusion space, Porteous says. “The panel found the Walk the Talk category difficult to judge as there are so many people standing up and influencing the workplace over and above their job descriptions.”



The finalists are:

Cultural Celebration

Showcases authentic responses to cultural and ethnic engagement in the workplace.

Air New Zealand

Downer New Zealand

HSBC New Zealand

IAG New Zealand

Diversability

Celebrates innovative responses to positive employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Cookie Project

Vector Limited

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion

Honours a diversity and inclusion initiative that is less than two years old.

Department of Corrections

Engineering New Zealand

Spark

Vodafone New Zealand

Yellow NZ Ltd

Empowerment

Celebrates innovative responses to empowering women in the workplace.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Kensington Swan

She Sharp

Vector Ltd

Positive Inclusion

Celebrates innovative responses to inclusivity of the LGBTQI community in the workforce.

GHD

MediaWorks

Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment

Skills Highway

Honours organisations which recognise the importance of numeracy and literacy.

Auckland District Health Board

Simcro Limited

Tomorrow’s Workforce

Celebrates innovative responses to a changing workforce demographic.

AJ Hackett Bungy NZ

Constellation Brands New Zealand

Downer New Zealand

GHD

MYOB

Walk the Talk

Celebrates leaders who exemplify excellence in promoting and managing a diverse workforce.

Catherine Smith, Auckland Museum

Craig Hudson, Xero

Glen Cornelius, Harrison Grierson

Paul O'Brien, Partners Life

Royal Reed, Prestige Law

Shane Morgan, Watercare Services

Darren Linton, Yellow NZ Ltd

Work Life Balance

Celebrates organisations that recognise that work is part of a rich and challenging life. Constellation Brands New Zealand

Department of Internal Affairs

Lion

Recreation Aotearoa

Sharesies

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner event at the Cordis in Auckland on Wednesday, 28 August. Book your tickets now.


