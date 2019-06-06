Post-sentencing statement: Richard Apperley

Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan, Area Investigations Manager, Wairarapa

Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Richard George Apperley.

Apperley, 39, was sentenced to preventive detention when he appeared at Wellington High Court today following conviction on multiple charges including sexual violation, assault, and possession and making of objectionable material.

This case is example of a serious sexual offender being held to account by the Police and the Judiciary.

Today’s sentencing hearing was indicative of how the New Zealand Police work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this type of offending before the courts.

I would like to take this time to commend the strength and bravery of the women, with the support of their families, who made complaints against this man.

Without their courage, Apperley would still be in our community today with the opportunity to continue this pattern of offending and hurting others.

Police are aware there may be more women who have are yet to come forward and speak to us about their experience with Apperley.

We understand there may be further women in the lower North Island and in Tasman District who are yet to speak with us.

Apperley resided in the Wellington and Horowhenua districts through the 1990s until the present, and we believe he also spent time in Greymouth within that period.

I encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to come forward.







I acknowledge just how difficult and painful it can be coming forward when you are a survivor of sexual violence.

Sexual assault survivors come from all walks of life, and this type of offending can happen to anyone – whether you are someone’s intimate partner, a friend or acquaintance, or an absolute stranger.

We know survivors do not come forward for a variety of reasons, including fear of judgement from peers, shame, fear of further abuse, and in some cases people do not immediately recognise that they are a victim.

However talking about it can be the first step to moving forward.

Anyone coming to Police with information can be assured it will be in confidence, and they will be treated with dignity and respect.

Even if you are not interested in making a formal complaint we would still like you to come forward so we can ensure you receive the right support.

Additionally, we want to ensure anyone who has suffered and may not be in a position to speak with us to know there is help and support available.

We encourage seeking help through the Rape Crisis Line, 0800 883 300, or the National Sexual Harm Helpline, 0800 044 334.

