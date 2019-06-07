Green team line up announced for Wellington local elections

The Green Party has selected a mix of experienced and exciting new candidates for October’s local body elections in Wellington City. They are: Laurie Foon (Southern Ward), Thomas Nash (Wellington Constituency, Greater Wellington Regional Council), Richard McIntosh (Onslow-Western Ward), Iona Pannett (Lambton Ward), Sarah Free (Eastern Ward) and Sue Kedgley (Capital and Coast District Health Board).

The Greens will campaign for a future for our children and their children with a promise to make Wellington one of the greenest cities in the world. This means working for everything from making the city zero carbon and zero waste with clean water and rich biodiversity to affordable housing, working buses, light rail, a completed cycle network, good walkways, a living wage as a minimum for all throughout the city, earthquake resilient buildings and buy local policies that support businesses in Wellington.

Underpinning this platform will be a commitment to a genuine Tiriti partnership with mana whenua and more visibility of Te Reo Māori.

Candidate biographies

Laurie Foon

Experienced business woman, founder of renowned eco fashion label Starfish clothing, Wellington Regional Manager for the Sustainable Business Network and high polling candidate in the 2017 Southern Ward by-election. Laurie is a resident of Berhamphore and will stand for the Southern ward. “My vision is for Wellington to be the “coolest little sustainable capital in the world,” says Laurie.







Thomas Nash

Massey University’s Social Entrepreneur in Residence, experienced advocate, organiser and a leading strategist for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Thomas is standing in the Wellington constituency of Greater Wellington Regional Council. “We need to give people a reason to trust Greater Wellington after it let people down with the rollout of the new bus network. I’ll campaign to fix the bus system and complete the rail network through the city, I’ll put the climate first in Council decisions and I’ll work hard to restore our waterways,” says Thomas. “I’m keen to continue the fantastic work of Green Councillor Sue Kedgley.”

Richard McIntosh

Experienced business owner, conservationist and speaker of Te Reo Maori. Richard, who lives in Karori, will stand in Onslow-Western. Richard says: “I want to build on the great work that Zealandia and many volunteers have done to ensure that Onslow-Western leads the way in Wellington to becoming pest free and a haven of biodiversity”. He also aims to ensure that local business hubs thrive in Wellington's suburbs and that working Wellingtonians are paid a minimum of the Living Wage. A renter, Richard says there needs to be a housing choice and secure tenancy for all Wellingtonians.

Iona Pannett

High profile environmental advocate and four-term councillor Iona Pannett has been selected in Lambton, where she has topped the poll for the past two elections. Iona who lives in Mt Victoria, will concentrate on continuing her work to make Wellington one of the greenest and most earthquake resilient cities in the world. “I have been proud to lead the city’s work to becoming zero carbon and zero waste with strong buildings and a safe water supply. I wish to continue this work.”

Sarah Free

Two-term councillor Sarah Free has been selected again in the Eastern Ward, where she topped the poll in 2016. Sarah who lives in Strathmore Park, says “an absolute priority is to continue working to ensure that the Regional Council sorts out the bus problems in the Eastern suburbs and other parts of the city as well as ensuring bus fares are affordable.” Other priorities are more bus lanes and bus priority measures, safer cycling and walking, and ensuring that the city is resilient to natural disasters and climate change.

Sue Kedgley

Former Green MP, long-time health advocate, sitting Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) member and former Chair of Parliament’s Health Select Committee. Sue is standing again for CCDHB. She is stepping down from the Wellington Regional Council after two terms of campaigning for stronger action on climate change and public transport. “This will enable new talent on Council,” says Sue.

On the DHB Sue will promote affordable, community-based healthcare, public health and nutrition, improved child and mental healthcare, better quality aged care and equity throughout the health system.

The launch for the Wellington Green local body campaign will be held at the Sustainability Trust at 5:30pm on Thursday 13 June. All are welcome.





