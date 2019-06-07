Flog off Wellington’s library, for the sake of ratepayers

7 JUNE 2019

Wellington City Council should flog off the city library to interested developers, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Council should welcome the interest from developers keen to take a liability off its hands. The Council can lease the restored or replaced library without having to own the building.”

“Indeed, property ownership in Wellington comes with significant risk. Take a look at the budget blowouts surrounding the Town Hall restoration. Instead of re-victimizing ratepayers with yet another mammoth construction project, Wellington City Council should allow willing developers to shoulder the risk.”

“Going forward with a lease arrangement frees up the Council to focus on delivering services to ratepayers, without the distraction of earthquake risks and the rigmarole of property management.”

