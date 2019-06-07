Flog off Wellington’s library, for the sake of ratepayers
Friday, 7 June 2019, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Flog off Wellington’s library, for the sake of
ratepayers
7 JUNE 2019
Wellington City Council should
flog off the city library to interested developers, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The
Council should welcome the interest from developers keen to
take a liability off its hands. The Council can lease the
restored or replaced library without having to own the
building.”
“Indeed, property ownership in
Wellington comes with significant risk. Take a look at the
budget blowouts surrounding the Town Hall restoration.
Instead of re-victimizing ratepayers with yet another
mammoth construction project, Wellington City Council should
allow willing developers to shoulder the risk.”
“Going forward with a lease arrangement frees up the
Council to focus on delivering services to ratepayers,
without the distraction of earthquake risks and the
rigmarole of property
management.”
ENDS
