Through New Eyes: The Importance of Landscape 14-15 August

Friday, 7 June 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Through New Eyes: The Importance of Landscape
14-15 August 2019

In the opening session of the conference we are delighted to welcome Dame Fiona Reynolds, author of The Fight for Beauty to give an international keynote presentation to the conference via live video link.

Dame Fiona is Master of Emmanuel College, Cambridge, UK. She was Director-General of the English National Trust for over a decade and is a panel member of the Glover Review into protected landscapes in England. She will talk about the importance of beauty in the landscape, threats to it, and what lessons we might learn in New Zealand from the English experience of protected landscapes.


Prior to Dame Fiona’s presentation, we look forward to hearing from Professor Lydia Weversand Dr Maria Bargh, Victoria University Wellington, A bicultural view of New Zealand landscape.



Maria and Lydia will discuss the many dimensions of landscape in New Zealand – origin narratives, geology, politics, art, archaeology and popular culture – to illustrate how complex and contested landscape is, and how knowing the layers and issues at stake enriches our environmental, social and political debate.

Professor Lydia Wevers Dr Maria Bargh


So please join us for a thought-provoking two days. Register at edsconference.com

More information on:

Conference Programme

Freshwater Reforms Pre-conference Workshop (Tuesday 13 August, 1pm – 5pm)
This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to get to grips with the very latest evolution of these reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the last election. These changes are likely to create new responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all 4 waters.

Submitting a Poster Paper


© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
