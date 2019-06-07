Through New Eyes: The Importance of Landscape 14-15 August
Friday, 7 June 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
Through New Eyes: The Importance of
Landscape
14-15 August 2019
In the opening
session of the conference we are delighted to welcome Dame
Fiona Reynolds, author of The Fight for Beauty to
give an international keynote presentation to the conference
via live video link.
Dame Fiona is Master of Emmanuel
College, Cambridge, UK. She was Director-General of the
English National Trust for over a decade and is a panel
member of the Glover Review into protected landscapes in
England. She will talk about the importance of beauty in the
landscape, threats to it, and what lessons we might learn in
New Zealand from the English experience of protected
landscapes.
Prior to Dame
Fiona’s presentation, we look forward to hearing from
Professor Lydia Weversand Dr Maria Bargh,
Victoria University Wellington, A bicultural view of
New Zealand landscape.
Maria and Lydia will
discuss the many dimensions of landscape in New Zealand –
origin narratives, geology, politics, art, archaeology and
popular culture – to illustrate how complex and contested
landscape is, and how knowing the layers and issues at stake
enriches our environmental, social and political debate.
Professor Lydia Wevers Dr Maria
Bargh
So please join us for a
thought-provoking two days. Register at edsconference.com
More
information on:
Conference
Programme
Freshwater Reforms Pre-conference
Workshop (Tuesday 13 August, 1pm –
5pm)
This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on
water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to
get to grips with the very latest evolution of these
reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the
last election. These changes are likely to create new
responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all
4 waters.
Submitting a Poster
Paper
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
MORE ABOUT EDS
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
