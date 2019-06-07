Through New Eyes: The Importance of Landscape 14-15 August

14-15 August 2019

In the opening session of the conference we are delighted to welcome Dame Fiona Reynolds, author of The Fight for Beauty to give an international keynote presentation to the conference via live video link.

Dame Fiona is Master of Emmanuel College, Cambridge, UK. She was Director-General of the English National Trust for over a decade and is a panel member of the Glover Review into protected landscapes in England. She will talk about the importance of beauty in the landscape, threats to it, and what lessons we might learn in New Zealand from the English experience of protected landscapes.





Prior to Dame Fiona’s presentation, we look forward to hearing from Professor Lydia Weversand Dr Maria Bargh, Victoria University Wellington, A bicultural view of New Zealand landscape.







Maria and Lydia will discuss the many dimensions of landscape in New Zealand – origin narratives, geology, politics, art, archaeology and popular culture – to illustrate how complex and contested landscape is, and how knowing the layers and issues at stake enriches our environmental, social and political debate.

Professor Lydia Wevers Dr Maria Bargh





This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to get to grips with the very latest evolution of these reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the last election. These changes are likely to create new responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all 4 waters.

