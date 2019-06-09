Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

OIA ignored as hundreds of requests languish

Sunday, 9 June 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council will tomorrow file an Official Information Request with the Government to find out – how many Official Information Requests remain outstanding across the public service and why. Council Executive Director, Matthew Tukaki, has said from media to representative groups, from political parties to everyday New Zealanders, there could be as many as hundreds needing a response:

“We live in a functioning democracy and in that democracy, we expect that if a Government or anyone else says “hold us to account” and we request information and data that we all deem to be in the public interest it should be published without delay. Tukaki said

“The New Zealand Maori Council has been forced to file a range of such requests so we can just build a simple picture of what should be obvious and publicly available information. Take for example the number of Maori who are Directors of State-Owned Corporations – why should we have to dance with the State Services Commission to get that basic information using an OIA? Or why do we need to file an OIA to ask what conversation a Minister had in relation to the scheduling of medications with PHARMAC? These are not matters needing to be hid from the public.” Tukaki said

“The reality is there are probably hundreds of such requests outstanding across a number of portfolios and often what will happen is Ministerial staffers will flick it between portfolios depending on who is responsible for what – and then the public servants will shuffle it around town until finally the questioner gives up. Now – is that a first world democracy or a waste of taxpayers money?” Tukaki said.



“This is not new – in the last Government the way OIA’s were treated by some Ministers from one organisation would totally different to how they would have been treated had it been another. In one case highlighted by stuff.co.nz Judith Collins responded in less than an hour to one made by WhaleOil but others would languish.” Tukaki said

“The reality is it is hard to try and get to the bottom of a situation or understand what needs to be done on a particular matter of what could be public importance if your Crown Partner doesn’t want to play ball. And lets not forget the immense time wasting that goes on that also costs a lot of small organisations time, material and financial resources. I can tell you that a lot of Maori organisations get frustrated when we lodge requests and they fall into the basket labeled the Never Never.” Tukaki said

This is why our call for an independent watchdog or standing Royal Commission is so important or, at the least, a review of what is happening in terms of further resourcing for the Chief Ombudsman – or it could simply be a case of the Prime Minister whipping her Ministers into shape and the State Services Commissioner coming down harder on the process itself – and another easy solution – train your staff so they know what they are doing.” Tukaki said

• New Zealand Maori Council has filed a number of OIA requests in the last nine months ranging from PHARMAC to the Mental Health and Addictions Inquiry.
• The former chief ombudsman Dame Beverley Wakem found most government agencies (79 per cent) did not require their senior managers (who were often the decision makers) to undertake any OIA training. Of the 723 complaints to the Ombudsman from July to December 2018, 70 per cent came not from reporters or politicians, but from private individuals.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 