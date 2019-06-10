Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngti Ruanui welcomes He Waka Roimata justice reform report

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui

Ngati Ruanui are concerned that New Zealand’s justice system is at a national crisis level with 55 percent of those in the system being Maori, with active conscious and unconscious systemic biases toward Maori.

“He Waka Roimata report supports what Maori/Iwi have been saying for a long time- that the criminal justice system is broken and continues to disadvantage Maori” says Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui Trust kaiarataki.

"We commend Chester Borrows for leading the work on transforming our justice system, he’s a long-time champion for intolerance of racism and the need to radically change how Justice is delivered in this country.

“A 60 percent rate of reoffending within two years shows the system isn’t working.”

The report shows that those of our people most vulnerable experiencing poorer physical or mental health, education, housing, employment and displacement caused by State Care are more exposed to negative risks with the NZ Justice system.

Ngarewa-Packer says 'We need to address all the factors if we’re going to improve anything, this means a complete overall is required and Maori/Iwi must be a part of those future tangible solutions.”



Iraq Withrawl, Afganistan Refocus, And...: NZ Confirms Ongoing Part In Intelligence Sharing Network

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Defence Minister Ron Mark and Minister of Police Stuart Nash have confirmed New Zealand’s ongoing participation in the multinational information sharing and intelligence mission Operation Gallant Phoenix, based in Jordan.

The Government will extend New Zealand’s mandate of a small number of personnel to the operation for 18 months until December 2020.

“New Zealand began participating in Operation Gallant Phoenix in late 2014 in support of our efforts to uncover information relating to the location of a New Zealander taken hostage by ISIS,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

