Ngti Ruanui welcomes He Waka Roimata justice reform report

Ngati Ruanui are concerned that New Zealand’s justice system is at a national crisis level with 55 percent of those in the system being Maori, with active conscious and unconscious systemic biases toward Maori.

“He Waka Roimata report supports what Maori/Iwi have been saying for a long time- that the criminal justice system is broken and continues to disadvantage Maori” says Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui Trust kaiarataki.

"We commend Chester Borrows for leading the work on transforming our justice system, he’s a long-time champion for intolerance of racism and the need to radically change how Justice is delivered in this country.

“A 60 percent rate of reoffending within two years shows the system isn’t working.”

The report shows that those of our people most vulnerable experiencing poorer physical or mental health, education, housing, employment and displacement caused by State Care are more exposed to negative risks with the NZ Justice system.

Ngarewa-Packer says 'We need to address all the factors if we’re going to improve anything, this means a complete overall is required and Maori/Iwi must be a part of those future tangible solutions.”









© Scoop Media

