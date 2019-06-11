Confirmed: Kiwibuild is disgraceful welfare for the rich



11 JUNE 2019

New information on the large available deposits being cited in Kiwibuild applications confirms that the policy is a taxpayer-funded handout for the wealthy, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “This lays bare the myth that Kiwibuild was ever about helping low-income people get onto the property ladder. Instead, kids with wealthy parents are able to use the system to score their very own taxpayer-subsidised home. It is disgraceful welfare for the rich, and it insults the intelligence of taxpayers funding the policy.”

“This might be a feature rather than a bug for the Government, as it attracts support from comfortable National-leaning families. However, it’s a terrible use of taxpayer money – a money-go-round that taxes the poor to give to the rich, contradicting the point of existing wealth transfers like Working For Families.”

"Kiwibuild is a disgraceful policy which increases wealth inequality. It should be scrapped."

