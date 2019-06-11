Confirmed: Kiwibuild is disgraceful welfare for the rich
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
11 JUNE 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New information on the large
available deposits being cited in Kiwibuild applications
confirms that the policy is a taxpayer-funded handout for
the wealthy, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Taxpayers’ Union
Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “This lays bare
the myth that Kiwibuild was ever about helping low-income
people get onto the property ladder. Instead, kids with
wealthy parents are able to use the system to score their
very own taxpayer-subsidised home. It is disgraceful welfare
for the rich, and it insults the intelligence of taxpayers
funding the policy.”
“This might be a feature
rather than a bug for the Government, as it attracts support
from comfortable National-leaning families. However, it’s
a terrible use of taxpayer money – a money-go-round that
taxes the poor to give to the rich, contradicting the point
of existing wealth transfers like Working For
Families.”
"Kiwibuild is a disgraceful policy which
increases wealth inequality. It should be
scrapped."
ENDS
