PM tells, I want less time spent on the sport of politics

June 7, 2019

PRIME MINISTER TO MOANA MANIAPOTO:

I WANT TO SPEND LESS TIME ON THE SPORT OF POLITICS

AND MORE TIME ON HOUSING AND JOBS

Moana Maniapoto has put the hard questions to Prime Minister in an interview that tackled services and support for Māori, the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori and Jacinda Adern’s own Reo journey.

When questioned about her least favourite part of politics, Adern candidly responded she could do without “the sport of it”, explaining she wished she didn’t have to spend so much time playing the game and would rather spend it tackling jobs, housing and clean water initiatives.

The pair sat down ahead of the premiere of brand new current affairs show Te Ao With Moana on Tuesday June 11, which is hosted and co-produced by acclaimed musician Moana Maniapoto.

Adern and Maniapoto also discussed much of the recent Wellbeing Budget 2019 announcement where the government recently committed $593million over the next four years to support Māori and Pasifika aspirations, including healthcare, workforce and language sectors.

Keen to find out who would accept responsibility for revitalising Te Reo, Maniapoto pressed Adern on how the goal of one million Kiwis being able to hold a conversation in Te Reo by 2040 will be achieved with the ongoing lack of funding for Māori broadcasters.

Adern said there were multiple strategies including a strong push encouraging reo speakers to join the education sector. Adern said she is also learning Te Reo although gave herself a mixed report on her current language skills. In the past Adern has discussed her desire for daughter Neve Te Aroha to grow up speaking Te Reo too.







