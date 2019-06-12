Taxpayer forced to lime the pockets of private business

The $355,000 payment to Wairoa’s “The Limery” – a privately-owned orchard and juice company – is a classic example of wasteful corporate welfare, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “It’s great to see The Limery’s success so far, but their latest funding source is a sour note. Why couldn’t this private company just get a loan from the bank? And if banks weren’t willing to lend them money, then why should taxpayers be comfortable taking a punt?”

“It’s another case of politicians using taxpayer money to lime the pockets of a favoured private business. Other Kiwi companies competing in the same market will be spitting pips to hear that this is where their taxpayer money is going.”

“We’re calling on the Government to stop juicing taxpayers, squash the Provincial Growth Fund, and replace it with tax cuts that benefit all New Zealand businesses equally, not just the favoured few.”







