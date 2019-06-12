More speed cameras, lower speed limits: a recipe for revenue

12 JUNE 2019

The combined effect of separate proposals to lower speed limits and install more speed cameras (with higher fines) will be to suck motorists dry, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “A wide net of speed cameras enforcing significantly cut speed limits will result in a huge number of Kiwis being swept up in the net of fines.”

“And the fact the Speed Reference Group referred to Sweden as a potential model should give motorists the jeebies. In Sweden, fines are four times higher than New Zealand. Under these proposals we could see someone fined $320 for driving 40 kilometers per hour through town. That’s cruel.”

“The politicians might not call it a tax, but the ultimate result is the same: the Government’s coffers are swollen at the expense of decent New Zealanders.”

ENDS











© Scoop Media