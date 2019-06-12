More speed cameras, lower speed limits: a recipe for revenue
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
12 JUNE 2019
The combined effect of separate proposals
to lower speed limits and install more speed cameras (with higher
fines) will be to suck motorists dry, says the New
Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “A wide net of
speed cameras enforcing significantly cut speed limits will
result in a huge number of Kiwis being swept up in the net
of fines.”
“And the fact the Speed Reference
Group referred to Sweden as a potential model should give
motorists the jeebies. In Sweden, fines are four times
higher than New Zealand. Under these proposals we could see
someone fined $320 for driving 40 kilometers per hour
through town. That’s cruel.”
“The politicians
might not call it a tax, but the ultimate result is the
same: the Government’s coffers are swollen at the expense
of decent New
Zealanders.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq
So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>