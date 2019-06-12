Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More speed cameras, lower speed limits: a recipe for revenue

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

12 JUNE 2019

The combined effect of separate proposals to lower speed limits and install more speed cameras (with higher fines) will be to suck motorists dry, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “A wide net of speed cameras enforcing significantly cut speed limits will result in a huge number of Kiwis being swept up in the net of fines.”

“And the fact the Speed Reference Group referred to Sweden as a potential model should give motorists the jeebies. In Sweden, fines are four times higher than New Zealand. Under these proposals we could see someone fined $320 for driving 40 kilometers per hour through town. That’s cruel.”

“The politicians might not call it a tax, but the ultimate result is the same: the Government’s coffers are swollen at the expense of decent New Zealanders.”

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

