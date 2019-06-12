Julian Assange's Freedom is the Canary for World Press Freedom

12 June 2019

Julian Assange's Freedom is the Canary for World Press Freedom - 12 June action in Wellington is part of global actions as Assange faces US extradition indictment in UK Court.

UN expert says Assange persecution must stop.

Freedom loving people of Wellington assembled at the Cuba St Left Bank from 12pm 12 June 2019 to proceed via NZ's Parliament to the UK High Commission, to express opposition to Julian Assange's incarceration in Belmarsh prison.

Free Assange NZ supports the principle of press freedom, especially for a media who's mission is “to hold power to account.” Journalism, particularly honest investigative journalism that reports on the big issues is under attack in Western nations.

Scoop: Australia and Western Governments trample on Press Freedom!

The recent raids by the Scott Morrison led Australian Government against ABC (Australian Broadcasting Commission) reporters over the Afghan Files and News Corp's Annika Smethurst in respect to her 2018 report of Australian Government plans to monitor all Australians indicates the depravity of so-called liberal democracies in turning their states into despotisms that discourage and punish journalists who publish truth or that which the powerful prefer to keep hidden in the "vault."







It is noteworthy that NZ Prime Minister's Christchurch Call partner; French President Emmanuel Macron is also punishing journalists who revealed weapons sales to the Saudi Arabian head choppers for their war on Yemen, which the UN describes as the world's worst human catastrophe. Saudi Arabia also receives armaments from both the US and UK who's NZ High Commissioner Laura Clark along with the Canadians sponsored the 3 May World Press Freedom Day event at NZ's Parliament, where the assembled panel denied that Julian Assange was a genuine journalist or publisher.

Free Assange NZ challenges New Zealand news media and journalism professionals to condemn the UK and US Government's conspiracy to deny freedom to Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.

The material Wikileaks publishes is generated by governments and corporations.

The US indictment against Assange is for encouraging a whistleblower, Chelsea Manning to access US Defence records and files that were subsequently leaked as the Iraq and Afghanistan War Logs. Including the video known as “Collateral Murder” which assisted to alter the public perception of the Iraq War, a war that most now accept was an illegal act of aggression - a war crime whose perpetrators have thus far alluded the hand of Justice.

It is of note that the US will not indict Assange in respect to the Vault 7 leaks which published the NSA/CIA hacking tools developed to backdoor everyone's devices, personal security and privacy.

NZ lawyer, Craig Tuck, Head of LawAid International Chambers, is part of Julian Assange’s legal team and was with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy for meetings prior to Christmas 2018. Tuck states;

“Julian Assange is currently in custody, awaiting decisions on extradition brought by both the US and Swedish authorities. The new charges supersede the previous indictment and include allegations of violations of the Espionage Act (1917), along with conspiring to break into government computers (computer intrusion). These new charges carry the maximum penalty of death.

“This is a dramatic escalation against someone who is unchallenged on the truth and validity of his revelations about mass murder, torture and spying by government agencies.”

The war criminals continue to act with impunity. These hold powerful positions in Western Governments and do their utmost to “kill the people's messenger” Julian Assange.

Edward Wasserman professor of journalism and dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley, writes in the New York Times, 26 April 2019; “Julian Assange and the Woeful State of Whistle-Blowers: As the media’s indispensable helpmates, don’t they deserve constitutional protection too?”

Free Assange NZ calls on New Zealand journalism professionals and all lovers of truth, peace and freedom to support Assange and whistleblowers – these are the sources that feed an informed populace.

Where powerful nations wage war (usually on spurious grounds – Iraq weapons of mass destruction), genuine security and wellbeing will evade humanity, which will condemn people to a hostile and apocalyptic future.

Truth is the antidote to propaganda and lies.

Ends.





