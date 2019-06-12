Taxpayers’ Union praises James Shaw for videoconferencing

The Taxpayers’ Union has congratulated Climate Change Minister James Shaw for his integrity and frugality. In response to questions from Todd Muller in the House today, Mr Shaw confirmed he has been conducting climate change meetings via video conference.

“Congratulations to James Shaw for his leadership in avoiding unnecessary travel. Hopefully other politicians follow suit. Unfortunately, we note that a big cost at local councils is councillors travelling for climate change conferences. Despite declaring climate emergencies, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff have both failed to address their own flying habits.”

“While we don’t necessarily support Mr Shaw’s advocacy for a ‘climate emergency’, it's to his credit that unlike other politicians he is avoiding hypocrisy. Using video conferencing for his climate change meetings minimises emissions while saving taxpayers money.”







