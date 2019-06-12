Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union praises James Shaw for videoconferencing

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union has congratulated Climate Change Minister James Shaw for his integrity and frugality. In response to questions from Todd Muller in the House today, Mr Shaw confirmed he has been conducting climate change meetings via video conference.

“Congratulations to James Shaw for his leadership in avoiding unnecessary travel. Hopefully other politicians follow suit. Unfortunately, we note that a big cost at local councils is councillors travelling for climate change conferences. Despite declaring climate emergencies, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff have both failed to address their own flying habits.”

“While we don’t necessarily support Mr Shaw’s advocacy for a ‘climate emergency’, it's to his credit that unlike other politicians he is avoiding hypocrisy. Using video conferencing for his climate change meetings minimises emissions while saving taxpayers money.”



New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar.

