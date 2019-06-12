Taxpayers’ Union praises James Shaw for videoconferencing
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union has congratulated Climate
Change Minister James Shaw for his integrity and frugality.
In response to questions from Todd Muller in the House today, Mr Shaw
confirmed he has been conducting climate change meetings via
video conference.
“Congratulations to
James Shaw for his leadership in avoiding unnecessary
travel. Hopefully other politicians follow suit.
Unfortunately, we note that a big cost at local councils is
councillors travelling for climate change conferences.
Despite declaring climate emergencies, Nelson Mayor Rachel
Reese and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff have both failed to
address their own flying habits.”
“While we
don’t necessarily support Mr Shaw’s advocacy for a
‘climate emergency’, it's to his credit that unlike
other politicians he is avoiding hypocrisy. Using video
conferencing for his climate change meetings minimises
emissions while saving taxpayers
money.”
© Scoop Media
