Hate Speech? Or Speech they Hate!



It is not hate speech that is being banned, but speech that the Left hate.

New Conservative has received a large amount of interest over the last few weeks but in the last 24 hours on-line subscriptions and members have spiked to an all time high.

The reason is primarily because social media platforms and news websites have blocked comments from some key New Conservative spokespeople. This clearly demonstrates that while these platforms think they can decide what people see and hear, the evidence clearly points to people being fed up with such muzzling and politically correct nonsense and are looking for a voice to stand up and say what they are longing to have said.

New Conservative has been at the forefront of the freedom of speech debate in New Zealand. Its deputy leader, Elliot Ikilei, has recently been the target of denial of service actions from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter for describing transgenderism as requiring "compassion and tolerance," and for a clip showing an assault on families at a political rally by young men of a nearby township. Most New Zealanders are now becoming aware of the direct censorship of conservative speakers and those who are wanting to engage in robust debate.

We are in desperate need of men and women with the backbone to stand up to the imminent threat of ‘thought shaping’ that the current government and social media clearly promote.

“When a platform disallows someone to refer to scientific fact and verified occurrences, be aware that you are living in a state of growing tyranny where independent thought is actively discouraged. This has been happening in education for some years and New Conservative will not stand by and let the basic right of free speech and to be informed be snatched away from the men, women and children of New Zealand,” says Leighton Baker, New Conservative Leader.









