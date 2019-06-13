Secondary teachers call off next week’s strikes

Secondary teachers have cancelled the regional rolling strike action that had been planned for the week beginning 17 June 2019.

PTTA president Jack Boyle says, “As you know, a Ministerial forum took place last week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers’ collective agreement negotiations.

“Those talks were very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to call off the strikes.”

