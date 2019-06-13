Secondary teachers call off next week’s strikes
Thursday, 13 June 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: PPTA
Secondary teachers have cancelled the regional
rolling strike action that had been planned for the week
beginning 17 June 2019.
PTTA president Jack Boyle
says, “As you know, a Ministerial forum took place last
week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers’
collective agreement negotiations.
“Those talks were
very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to
call off the strikes.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand Post Primary Teachers Association - Te Wehengarua
The New Zealand Post Primary Teachers' Association / Te Wehengarua (PPTA), is the professional association representing teachers and principals in secondary and area schools, and teachers in intermediates, technicraft centres, and community education.
