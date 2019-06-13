Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Housing Providers Launch KiwiBuy Petition

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: Kiwibuy


Adopting KiwiBuy, a range of programmes enabling Kiwis to own their own home progressively, is being urged on the Government, in a petition launched by Community Housing Providers. The Salvation Army, Housing Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and Community Housing Aotearoa are asking the public to sign the petition at www.kiwibuy.kiwi and create pressure on the Government so a new generation of Kiwis can enjoy the benefits of homeownership.

“Since we launched KiwiBuy earlier this year, we’ve been inundated with inquiries from families in need” said Salvation Army Major Campbell Roberts. “we’re getting messages from people every day telling us that KiwiBuy is the answer they’ve been hoping for.”

“This shows that KiwiBuy should absolutely be part of the solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis” said Roberts.

KiwiBuy solutions like Progressive Home Ownership and Shared Ownership are already used by Community Housing Providers to provide many NZ families with a pathway to own a home of their own. “Public pressure is needed on politicians to adopt these measures so home ownership is a possibility for lower income working households locked out of the housing market”.

The Community Housing Providers see the petition as one means of highlighting to Government that Kiwis want creative and realistic ways for New Zealanders to achieve their Homeownership goal.

“When homeownership was a realistic goal for a New Zealand family, the Government support was readily available through subsidised low-interest loans and an ability to capitalise on the families’ child payments. The time has come to recreate such creativity in Government,” said Campbell Roberts.



In a survey conducted amongst over 800 Salvation Army clients, 57% of them expressed an intention to be in their own home within five years. “Without Government action putting in place pathways for people to become homeowners, most of these people have no chance of reaching that goal” said Roberts.

The KiwiBuy petition can be found at www.kiwibuy.kiwi or at on the parliamentary website at www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_88024/petition-of-campbell-roberts-for-the-salvation-army-habitat


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Kiwibuy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 