Have your say about surgical procedures on animals

13 June 2019

Have your say about regulations for surgical procedures on animals.

We’re proposing clearer rules about who can do what.

New Zealanders have a chance to say what they think about the rules for surgical procedures on animals.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is proposing regulations to clarify the rules for significant surgical procedures on a wide range of animals.

Deputy director general for regulation and assurance, Bryan Wilson, says it’s essential that procedures on animals be carried out by the right people with the right skills and care, to ensure the wellbeing of animals.

“We are proposing clearer rules about who can carry out certain procedures on animals and how they must be done.

“We want to hear from people who work with and care for animals, and anyone else who is interested in animal welfare regulations.”

Public consultation opens today on proposed regulations under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. Submissions close on Wednesday 24 July 2019. There will also be 6 public meetings around the country in late June and early July.

“Animal welfare matters. It’s important to animals, it’s important to people and it’s important to New Zealand,” Bryan Wilson says.

“The proposed rules mostly allow competent people to continue doing routine procedures on animals. Some proposals raise the standard.”

How to have your say

To make a submission, find a public meeting or find out more:

Go to: www.mpi.govt.nz/animal-consult

Phone: 0800 00 83 33

Email: animal.consult@mpi.govt.nz

