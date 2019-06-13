E tū: screen production bargaining rights welcomed

13 June 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

E tū welcomes the Government’s commitment to legislation which will allow film and television contractors to bargain collectively.

Currently, most workers in New Zealand’s screen sector are contractors without employment rights, including the right to negotiate working conditions collectively.

Workers were legally robbed of this right in 2010, after the Key Government changed the law in response to a bid by Actors Equity to win collective bargaining rights for actors on the film, The Hobbit.

Currently, most workers in New Zealand’s screen sector are contractors without employment rights, including the right to negotiate working conditions together.

“We are pleased the Government is finally going to address the issue of giving collective bargaining rights to workers employed as contractors in the film and television production industry,” says E tū Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall.

John says the new law may also have implications for other dependant contractors in other industries who have been traditionally locked out of any employment rights.

As well as collective bargaining rights, the legislation will set universal terms for all screen contractors, including good faith provisions; protection from bullying, discrimination and harassment; fair and reasonable contract termination, and fair rates of pay.

The new law is expected to become law in mid-2020.

ENDS











© Scoop Media