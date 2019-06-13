Payment to ‘The Limery’ is a loan, not a grant

13 JUNE 2019

On Wednesday the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union issued a statement about the Provincial Growth Fund’s $355 million loan to ‘The Limery’ in Wairoa.

The introduction of our statement called the loan a ‘payment’, which could lead some to believe it was a grant rather than a loan to be paid back. Management at The Limery has asked us to clarify that the payment was indeed a loan.

Taxpayers will be happy to have this confirmed.

