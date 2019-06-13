Payment to ‘The Limery’ is a loan, not a grant
Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Clarification: Payment to ‘The Limery’ is a loan, not a
grant
13 JUNE 2019
On Wednesday the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union issued a statement about the Provincial
Growth Fund’s $355 million loan to ‘The Limery’ in
Wairoa.
The introduction of our statement called the loan
a ‘payment’, which could lead some to believe it was a
grant rather than a loan to be paid back. Management at The
Limery has asked us to clarify that the payment was indeed a
loan.
Taxpayers will be happy to have this
confirmed.
