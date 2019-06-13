Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Growing risk of nitrate contamination private water supplies

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Many thousands of people could be at risk from drinking water with high levels of nitrates.

Water New Zealand President, Kelvin Hill says there are thousands of private drinking water bores throughout the country, particularly on farms and on lifestyle blocks, and many may not be meeting current Drinking Water Standards.

He says that Water New Zealand’s latest National Performance Review has found that more than 225,000 people do not have a municipal water connection and use either rainwater tanks or private bores for their water supply.

"While it is the responsibility of regional councils to monitor water quality in their regions, this doesn’t extend to ongoing monitoring of private water bores.

“If you look at the situation in Christchurch, it is quite clear that our ground water is under pressure from farming and increased agricultural activities.”

He says water quality is also being affected in other regions around the country.

“Contamination from nitrates and fertiliser run-off doesn’t just affect our rivers and streams, it also has an impact on groundwater for drinking.”

He says regional councils don’t actively monitor private bore water quality.

“This means it is up to bore owners to ensure that their bore water is safe to drink through regular testing.”

“Ground water quality changes, so just because the water is fine when a bore is first drilled, doesn’t mean the quality will be fine further down the track.”

Kelvin Hill says he advises all private owners to ensure that they get their bore water independently tested for bacteria and nitrate contamination at least once a year.

“This is something that needs to be taken seriously, especially given recent research linking nitrate contamination with increased risk of cancer.”

“I would hope that when the Government announces the role and responsibilities of the new drinking water regulator, there will be resourcing to enable better advice and support for private suppliers."


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 