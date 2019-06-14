A new offer on the table for secondary teachers

Secondary teachers have received a new offer from the government to settle the area school and secondary collective agreements.

The offer includes a lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only and a new top salary step of $90,000.

All secondary teachers will receive annual pay increases of 3 percent.

There will also be an increase in the values of middle management and senior management allowances, and an increase in the number of management units so teachers who undertake additional duties can be supported and recognised.

PPTA president Jack Boyle says, “We knew the biggest mobilisation of teachers in New Zealand’s history had worked when we got a call from the Education Minister, asking the unions to come and sit at the table with him.”

“Sometimes a circuit breaker is what’s needed to progress an issue, and in this case, it certainly did the trick.”

Main components of the offer include

· A lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only. Pro rata for part-time, short term and day relief teachers.

· A new top step salary rate of $90,000.

· Salary rises around 3% on 1 July this year and each of the next two years with a new top step of $90,000 on 1 July 2021.

· Units moving to $5000, MMAs and SMAs to $2000 on 28 January 2020.

· An increase to the Careers Advisor Allowance from $1500 to $2250.

· Enhanced Maori Immersion Teacher Allowance.

· 1000 new Units from the start of 2020.

· A $5 million per year professional development fund for conferences and seminars, to be administered jointly by PPTA and the Ministry of Education.

· Changes to parental leave provisions so they are gender neutral.

· No pass on of the new terms and conditions to non-members for 3 months.

