Proposed 17.5% flat tax would cause economic boom

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The ACT Party’s 17.5 percent flat tax policy would cause an economic boom and finally bring New Zealand into line with our international competitors' corporate tax rates, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

Union Spokesman Jordan Williams says, “This would be a huge shot in the arm to the business sector, and amount to massive savings for the average family."

"A lower tax burden means more money for employment, savings, and higher wages. It would also better reward workers who progress in their careers, instead of punishing them with higher and higher tax rates.”

“The biggest losers from ACT's policy would be the IRD, tax lawyers, and accountants, all of whom would lose work in the face of a simple one-rate system.”

"Since being in opposition, the National Party has claimed to be a party for lower taxes. This is a policy the National Party should be adopting.”



