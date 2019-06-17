Proposed 17.5% flat tax would cause economic boom
Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
The ACT Party’s 17.5 percent flat tax policy would cause
an economic boom and finally bring New Zealand into line
with our international competitors' corporate tax rates,
says the Taxpayers’ Union.
Union Spokesman Jordan
Williams says, “This would be a huge shot in the arm to
the business sector, and amount to massive savings for the
average family."
"A lower tax burden means more money for
employment, savings, and higher wages. It would also better
reward workers who progress in their careers, instead of
punishing them with higher and higher tax rates.”
“The
biggest losers from ACT's policy would be the IRD, tax
lawyers, and accountants, all of whom would lose work in the
face of a simple one-rate system.”
"Since being in
opposition, the National Party has claimed to be a party for
lower taxes. This is a policy the National Party should be
adopting.”
© Scoop Media
