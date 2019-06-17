Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement on Hector and Maui Threat Management proposals

Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand

June 17, 2019


This is a complex document and we need time to consider its implications.

The industry is concerned about dolphin protection and has worked hard to minimise risk, with demonstrable success.

We are also concerned about the wellbeing of our members. Hundreds of families could be affected by these proposals. There are also implications for those who value continued supplies of fresh seafood.

We hope there is proper consultation and this is not just a whitewash.

There has been close engagement to date and the industry will continue to work constructively.

The Government also needs to be mindful of its obligations under the Deed of Settlement, which recognised the fishing rights embodied in the Treaty of Waitangi.

ends



