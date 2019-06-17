Statement on Hector and Maui Threat Management proposals
Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand
June 17, 2019
This is a complex document and we need
time to consider its implications.
The industry is
concerned about dolphin protection and has worked hard to
minimise risk, with demonstrable success.
We are
also concerned about the wellbeing of our members. Hundreds
of families could be affected by these proposals. There are
also implications for those who value continued supplies of
fresh seafood.
We hope there is proper consultation
and this is not just a whitewash.
There has been
close engagement to date and the industry will continue to
work constructively.
The Government also needs to be
mindful of its obligations under the Deed of Settlement,
which recognised the fishing rights embodied in the Treaty
of
Waitangi.
