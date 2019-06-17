Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DOC steps up tourism industry compliance and enforcement

Monday, 17 June 2019, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Media release

17 June 2019

DOC steps up tourism industry compliance and enforcement

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is sending a strong message to tourism operators that they must comply with the law when operating on public conservation land.

DOC has released figures from a targeted compliance programme focusing on guiding and transport operators at high volume tourist sites in the South Island this summer.

Te Wāipounamu compliance initiative employed rangers on fixed term contracts to carry out checks on operators at Punakaiki, South Westland, Wanaka, Wakatipu and Te Anau. The initiative found that while most operators were working within their permit conditions, about a quarter were found to have either breached their conditions or were operating illegally.

In instances where the concessionaire was found to be in breach of their conditions, or an operator was found to be operating commercially without the required concession, DOC sent a compliance letter to the operator. This provided information on applying for either the relevant concession or a variation to an existing concession. Operators were given a deadline to complete the necessary actions or cease activity.

Non-responsive operators or complex cases were escalated for investigation by DOC’s National Compliance Team.

Southern South Island Director Aaron Fleming says DOC is committed to ensuring people play by the rules when they interact with our wildlife and special places on public conservation land.



“We are responsible for managing more than a third of New Zealand’s land area and we want to make sure we are doing so in a way that supports and protects conservation and is fair for all users, including tourism operators – many of whom go above and beyond to contribute to the special places their businesses rely on. Most operators work hard to ensure they are following the conditions of their permits. When operators don’t, it’s not only unfair to those following the rules, but poses a risk to our native places and species,” says Aaron Fleming.

“We noticed that later in the season, once word spread that DOC was doing compliance checks, more operators started complying.

“Even commercial operators with existing concessions are being put on notice. If they breach the concession, DOC is prepared to suspend or terminate under the terms of the concession contracts.”

DOC’s National Compliance Strategy draws attention to the more than 4,000 permissions and concessions issued by DOC, and the need to ensure operators comply with the concessions system which applies on public conservation land and in relation to marine mammal tourism.

The issue of non-compliance by commercial guiding companies who don’t obtain a concession is one focus area for DOC’s National Compliance Team, which has employed two full time investigators to handle concessions-related breaches of conservation law.

Aaron Fleming says that DOC will use the full force of the law if need be.

“We educate and inform in the first instance, and follow up with penalties or court action if the behaviour is ongoing,” he says.

If you notice someone breaking the rules on conservation land, ring DOCHOT 0800 362 468. Illegal activity includes:

• illegal whitebaiting

• vandalism of huts and tracks

• removal of plants from reserves

• killing or catching native wildlife

• fishing in marine reserves

• disturbing marine mammals

• commercial guiding without a concession.

–Ends–

Background information

DOC invested approximately $300,000 in tourism concessions compliance in the Te Wāipounamu (Southern South Island and Western South Island) regions from October 2018 until April 2019.

Te Wāipounamu Compliance operation

Figures from 1 November 2018 to 10 April 2019:

DistrictNo. Concession Activities CheckedNo. ComplyingNo. Condition BreachesNo. Alleged Illegals
South Westland4473596127
Central Otago146113227
Wakatipu5043418838
Fiordland2445175860582
Grand Total (Count)35422571776154
Grand Total (%)72.6%21.9%4.3%

Of 2,445 activities checked in Fiordland 79% were parking, 13% were guiding, and 6% were from a joint government agency operation that targeted drivers on the Milford Road. 21% of the parking activities were non-compliant. 67% of the guiding activities were non-compliant.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 