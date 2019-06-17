An independent assessment of New Zealand defence policy



In early May 2019, and partly as a result of the accelerating impacts of climate change, a loose association of independent analysts determined that there was a need to highlight what we perceive to be significant national security risks and strategic vulnerabilities inherent within New Zealand’s current defence policy.



The resulting independent assessment, which is attached to this e-mail, is submitted for the consideration of New Zealand and its government. We hope that it will stimulate what we consider to be vitally important conversations about the future of New Zealand defence policy.

42 Group is not associated with any nation’s government, any government body, or any lobby group. It is self-funded and has no specific political affiliation.

Kia pai, kia whakapehapeha, kia rite.

42 Group

the42group@protonmail.com

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1906/42_Group__Independent_Strategic_Defence_Policy_Assessment_for_NZ__2018__v1.0.pdf

