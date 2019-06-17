Q + A - Monday June 17
Monday, 17 June 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: TVNZ
This week on Q + A...
Judith Collins talks to Jack
Tame about what National would do about our housing
affordability problem. It’s her first big interview since
she took the lead over Simon Bridges in our preferred Prime
Minister poll.
Health Minister David Clark fronts up on
the deficits facing our DHBs – do they simply need more
funding?
What’s happened to the Government’s promise
to restrict foreign companies from exporting New Zealand
water? Whena Owen discovers an industry that’s still
booming.
And 800 e-scooters will take to Wellington’s
streets tomorrow as the city embarks on its first e-scooter
trial. Can the council keep everyone safe on the capital’s
roads and footpaths?
Q + A airs Monday nights,
9:30pm on TVNZ 1.
Funded by NZ On
Air.
