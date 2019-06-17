Q + A - Monday June 17

This week on Q + A...

Judith Collins talks to Jack Tame about what National would do about our housing affordability problem. It’s her first big interview since she took the lead over Simon Bridges in our preferred Prime Minister poll.

Health Minister David Clark fronts up on the deficits facing our DHBs – do they simply need more funding?

What’s happened to the Government’s promise to restrict foreign companies from exporting New Zealand water? Whena Owen discovers an industry that’s still booming.

And 800 e-scooters will take to Wellington’s streets tomorrow as the city embarks on its first e-scooter trial. Can the council keep everyone safe on the capital’s roads and footpaths?

