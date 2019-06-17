Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Second New Zealand Walking Summit

Monday, 17 June 2019, 8:36 pm
Press Release: Living Streets

Thought-leaders to share plans to improve the walking experience at second New Zealand Walking Summit

For the first time, Auckland will host the Walking Summit from 20 - 21 June - New Zealand's leading event for promoting walking-friendly communities.

Offering unique opportunities to hear from local and international experts on transport, accessibility and walkable communities, key topics this year include:

How to make it safer for our children to walk to school; and

How to make walking and public transport better for all.

Launched by Living Streets Aotearoa - New Zealand's primary advocacy organisation for people on foot - the Walking Summit brings together experts from the public, private and NGO sectors to share and support best practice, and to be a catalyst for change.

"Together with local councils we can transform cities and towns for children and all pedestrians. Walkability is the key to building more integrated communities, and is the essential connection to increase public transport use", says Ellen Blake – Tumuaki tuarua, Living Streets Aotearoa.

Ellen says, “This year's two topics highlight the vital role walking plays in our communities:

Making it safer for children to walk to school

Walking to school is an important step in the life of a child. It helps them to become independent, maintain healthy daily activity, and be part of their communities.

Making walking and public transport better for all



There are great strides being made on public transport in Auckland, and a key way to unlock greater accessibly for all is by focusing on the first and final kilometre of a journey - whether that involves bus, train or ferry.”

The event features an outstanding line up of presenters, covering a range of critical topics, including Chole Swarbrick - MP, and Jenni Wiggle from Living Streets UK.

Check out the event and programme for more information on speakers and topics.

And to find out more, visit livingstreets.org.nz


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Living Streets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 