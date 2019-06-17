Second New Zealand Walking Summit

Thought-leaders to share plans to improve the walking experience at second New Zealand Walking Summit

For the first time, Auckland will host the Walking Summit from 20 - 21 June - New Zealand's leading event for promoting walking-friendly communities.

Offering unique opportunities to hear from local and international experts on transport, accessibility and walkable communities, key topics this year include:

How to make it safer for our children to walk to school; and



How to make walking and public transport better for all.



Launched by Living Streets Aotearoa - New Zealand's primary advocacy organisation for people on foot - the Walking Summit brings together experts from the public, private and NGO sectors to share and support best practice, and to be a catalyst for change.

"Together with local councils we can transform cities and towns for children and all pedestrians. Walkability is the key to building more integrated communities, and is the essential connection to increase public transport use", says Ellen Blake – Tumuaki tuarua, Living Streets Aotearoa.

Ellen says, “This year's two topics highlight the vital role walking plays in our communities:

Making it safer for children to walk to school

Walking to school is an important step in the life of a child. It helps them to become independent, maintain healthy daily activity, and be part of their communities.

Making walking and public transport better for all







There are great strides being made on public transport in Auckland, and a key way to unlock greater accessibly for all is by focusing on the first and final kilometre of a journey - whether that involves bus, train or ferry.”

The event features an outstanding line up of presenters, covering a range of critical topics, including Chole Swarbrick - MP, and Jenni Wiggle from Living Streets UK.

Check out the event and programme for more information on speakers and topics.

And to find out more, visit livingstreets.org.nz





