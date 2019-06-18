Q+A: Health Minister Dr David Clark interviewed by Jack Tame

Health Minister Dr David Clark refused to be drawn on whether DHB’s are underfunded, but conceded they’re under pressure.

The Health Minister told Q+A he doesn’t accept that deficits are inevitable when it comes to DHB’s. Dr David Clark said he is open to the idea of a smaller number of DHB’s but didn’t want to pre-empt the Health and Disability System Review.

“Some of the DHB’s are already sharing resources across different areas and it seems to make sense; they’re doing it organically.”

The Minister defended PHARMAC’s performance and level of funding.

“I think over time we will see more money going into PHARMAC, that is what government’s do as populations become wealthier we afford more healthcare.”

The Minister told Jack Tame New Zealand has a problem with the anti-vax movement which is spread on social media, but he doesn’t support sanctions.

“I generally think that sanctions are challenging and problematic because we shouldn’t be punishing children for the decisions of their parents.”

He said he would personally vote in favour of cannabis reform.

