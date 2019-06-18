Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Proposed fishing catch limits released for public feedback

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand wants public feedback on proposals to change catch limits for 20 fish stocks around the country.

The proposals are part of a rolling set of annual reviews to ensure sustainability for current and future generations, says Fisheries Management Director Stuart Anderson.

“We’ve reviewed 13 inshore fish and shellfish stocks and seven deepwater stocks and want your feedback on a set of options to manage them. In addition, we’re proposing that amateur fishing charter vessels be required to add four species to the list of fish stocks they report to Fisheries New Zealand: snapper, scallops, blue cod and tarakihi. This will give us a more detailed understanding of the catch and allow us to set more accurate catch limits in the future.”

More than half of the proposals relate to stocks that are maintaining sustainable levels. “For those, catch limits could be increased.

“Meanwhile, there’s also scientific evidence that we need to take action to ensure the sustainability of tarakihi stocks across the eastern coastline of the country. We are putting three possible options on the table to protect and rebuild this stock which we would like the public to consider and give us their feedback on.”

“Feedback helps us understand how the proposals will affect the people who use the fishery, whether they are customary, recreational or commercial fishers.”

The proposals are based on science evidence underpinned by an ongoing research programme. More than $20 million is invested each year to ensure that fishery decisions are based on up to date and accurate data.



“People have opportunities to have their say on Fisheries New Zealand’s proposals by making a submission by email, online survey, or by post. In addition, there will be some Iwi Fisheries Forum meetings and face-to-face meetings with stakeholders. We will also host some public meetings specifically to discuss the tarakahi proposal.”

Feedback closes at 5pm on 26 July. New catch limits will then take effect from 1 October.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 