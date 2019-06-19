Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Online certificates and passports – avoid ‘dodgy dotcoms’

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

19 June 2019

Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages, Jeff Montgomery warns kiwis against unofficial websites selling New Zealand birth certificates.

Hundreds of kiwis are ordering birth certificates from off-shore ordering services, which charge $69, and take longer than ordering online through the official website for as little as $33.

“When it comes to getting important government issued documents don’t risk paying too much, waiting longer than you need to or even being scammed – if you’re doing it online, do it the official way” says Mr Montgomery.

If you’re ordering a birth, death or marriage certificate, the only website the Department endorses is our official govt.nz page, www.certificates.services.govt.nz

With demand for online services increasing, we work hard to make sure kiwis have access to the services they need, whenever and wherever they want.

From our online start of life service, SmartStart, to our online end of life service, Te Hokinga ā Wairua, we’re here to support kiwis through all stages of life.

Our online life and identity services make it easy for kiwis to order official identity documents, like birth, death or marriage certificates, renew or apply for a passport online, and even plan a registry wedding.

“When dealing with identity information, protecting the privacy of kiwis is at the centre of what we do” says Mr Montgomery.

“If you’re using any of our online services, especially when ordering official certificates or records, make sure you’re on the govt.nz website.



“That way you can be confident you’re getting trusted services at the right cost, and that your information is being protected” Mr Montgomery says.

Visit our govt.nz website here: https://www.govt.nz/

For passports, citizenship and identity services visit: https://www.passports.govt.nz/

For SmartStart services, check out https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/

To learn more about Te Hokinga ā Wairua visit: https://endoflife.services.govt.nz/welcome

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.

The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>

 

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

