Ombudsman to investigate removal of newborn babies

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

Chief Ombudsman to conduct wide-ranging investigation into the removal of newborn babies

Source: Office of the Ombudsman

--

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is conducting his own wide-ranging and independent investigation into the steps Oranga Tamariki takes when newborn babies are removed.

Mr Boshier confirmed his investigation was underway when he appeared before Parliament’s Governance and Administration Committee this afternoon.

"Cabinet announced in April that from July 1, I will have a greater degree of oversight over Oranga Tamariki which will include reviewing complaints and conducting investigations. It is important for me to start looking at this issue immediately."

Mr Boshier says there has been a great deal of public concern following an attempt by Oranga Tamariki to remove a week old baby from its mother in Hawke’s Bay hospital last month.

"No one is more vulnerable than a newborn baby. I think the public needs assurance that the right policies and processes are in place for their protection while at the same time safeguarding the rights of whānau.

"My investigation is focussed on what a good system should look like. As an Officer of Parliament, I have unique investigative powers under the Ombudsmen Act to require all relevant information from Oranga Tamariki and others to get to the heart of things and form an independent view."

Mr Boshier says he is pleased Oranga Tamariki is doing its own internal investigation into the Hawke’s Bay case and notes the Children’s Commissioner is also launching a thematic review focussed on Māori newborns.



"My investigation will provide a broader overview aimed at identifying best practice. It is important my investigation looks into the circumstances faced by all newborns and their whānau."

Mr Boshier says his powers also allow him to examine Oranga Tamariki’s interactions with other agencies, such as district health boards, in the removal of newborn babies.

"There is often more than one agency involved, as well as court decisions and Police protocols that Oranga Tamariki needs to take into account.

I want to find out whether these kind of interventions by Oranga Tamariki are being carried out in an appropriate way.

This is a key part of my job as New Zealand’s Ombudsman, to make sure there is trust and confidence in the system, and to make recommendations where I see the need for improvement."

Mr Boshier says his investigation will not focus on the actions of individuals involved in the Hawke’s Bay case.

"I do not want to intervene in this particular case at this time because Oranga Tamariki is conducting its own review and there are ongoing legal proceedings.

I will be seeking regular progress reports from Oranga Tamariki. I will also be asking the Children’s Commissioner for updates on his review. It is part of my job to oversee the administrative practices of these and other agencies within my jurisdiction and identify any areas where my intervention may be required."

Mr Boshier has assigned a team of investigators specialising in the review of agency practices and processes, and notified Oranga Tamariki of his intention to investigate two weeks ago.

"My aim will be to complete my investigation by the end of the year, and I will then report back to Parliament.

"I intend publishing my findings and any recommendations I make. I want to give the public confidence that this issue will be looked at fairly and robustly."

[ends]

Supplementary information is available on our website


Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.

The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>

 

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

