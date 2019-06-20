Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public consultation on information sharing

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs


20 June 2019

Public consultation on information sharing for customer-chosen services

Te Tari Taiwhenua – the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) – is pleased to invite public consultation on the proposed Customer Nominated Services Approved Information Sharing Agreement (Customer Nominated Services AISA).

The proposed agreement aims to make it easier for people to access public services by allowing them to give their consent to share their life and identity data more easily and seamlessly. It will also enable a more efficient approach to the authorised sharing of information, allowing people to give permission to certain agencies to share their information when and where it is needed.

“When people apply for a service from a government agency, they’re often asked to provide certificates and other documents from DIA to prove who they are or show that they’re eligible for a service, such as enrolling a child in pre-school, or applying for a benefit like superannuation,” says Maria Robertson, Deputy Chief Executive of the Service Delivery and Operations Branch at DIA.

“We want to make it possible for a customer to give that agency permission to look at the relevant part of their DIA record, and for the agency to be able to do that with the right legal authorisation.

“The proposed AISA will help DIA to improve our services, but even more so it will help other government agencies to improve the services they provide to their customers too,” says Maria. “This is another step towards putting customers and their whānau at the centre of government services.”



The parties to the proposed agreement are:

• Accident Compensation Corporation
• Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, including Immigration New Zealand
• Ministry of Education
• Ministry of Social Development
• New Zealand Transport Agency
• the Department of Internal Affairs
• the Registrar of Motor Vehicles
• the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages
• the Road User Charges Collector.

The consultation document is open for public feedback from 20 June to 1 August. People can give their feedback in writing or by emailing Information.Sharing@dia.govt.nz with the subject line: “Information sharing agreement discussion”.

Detailed information about the proposed AISA, the public consultation process and our Privacy Impact Assessment is also available on the DIA website www.dia.govt.nz/proposal-to-share-information
