Ngāpuhi tamariki in care nearly double any other Iwi

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Ngapuhi


Chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi, Rāniera Tau acknowledges that there is much work to be done if we are to collectively improve social outcomes for our people and reduce these terrible statistics. “We of Ngāpuhi Iwi have the highest statistics of tamariki in Care. One third of ALL children in care nationwide identify as being of Ngāpuhi descent, which is nearly double any other Iwi.”

“The recent attempt by Oranga Tamariki to uplift a mokopuna in Kahungunu has raised many concerns throughout the country and we extend our support to Ngahiwi Tomoana and the people of Kahungunu in light of these recent events.” Mr Tau goes on to say “In many cases our mokopuna are living in real danger and must be removed from those situations, but it’s the process of how this is done that we believe should be designed by Maori. We are presently in a Co-design process with Oranga Tamariki regarding Ngāpuhi mokopuna who are already in care, so that is a good start.”

Mr Tau states “Iwi Maori are the best equipped to design processes and services for the betterment of our people. We have the knowledge but we need the resources to design a plan that meets the specific needs of Ngāpuhi whanau. Give us the time and resources so that we can look after our whanau and start to combat these distressing statistics. This is the type of partnership we are presently working toward.”



© Scoop Media

