Global Day of Workplace Action to Climate-Proof Our Work

Friday, 21 June 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Global Day of Workplace Action to Climate-Proof Our Work - #cPOW


On June 26 working people from New Zealand and around the world are taking climate action.

"Climate Change is a threat to all of us. We must do more to look after our planet. Extreme weather events are already destroying jobs and livelihoods and, if we don’t act now, temperature increases will lead to the loss of millions of jobs, " said CTU Secretary Sam Huggard.

"Working people are standing together and asking employers what their plan is to reduce emissions and ensuring that they are climate-proofing their operations and climate-proofing work."

"The CTU is a member of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and together we are working for a ‘Just Transition’ to secure the future and livelihoods of working people and our communities in the transition to a low-carbon world. Working people in union can encourage their employers to climate-proof their business, and put Just Transition measures at their heart of their plans."

"All working people need to know how their employers are planning to reduce emissions and have a sustainable future for the business.Sign up for the Global Day of Workplace Action on 26 June and ask your boss for their climate plan!"

"Of course there are no jobs on a dead planet, but together we can ensure good jobs on a living planet," Huggard said.

