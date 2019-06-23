Are you going to walk the talk James Shaw, Greens?

Green politicians are betraying disabled people by pretending their upcoming block vote for the End of Life Choice Bill complies with their disability policy.

“The Greens’ planned vote for this bill is a gross breach of trust that has nothing to do with our interests,” says Not Dead Yet Aotearoa’s spokesperson Wendi Wicks.

“They say the End of Life Choice Bill complies with their disability policy, so they feel free to block-vote for it. Their MPs don’t respond to letters, e-mails or what disabled party members tell them about the fundamental problems with the Bill and its suggested amendments that affect disabled people.”

“What’s more they have the brass to pretend their disability policy will be met by tinkering with the wording to hoodwink us it’s possible to decouple disability and a terminal condition.”

“It’s a staggering erosion of trust and we call on the Greens to walk their (policy) talk. Many disabled people have highlighted the flaws in their approach, but the consequences of this Bill for the country’s largest minority are being ignored.”

“The consequences for a political party that votes for privilege and self-interest could be swift and damaging. We do not forget when people ignore the value of our lives, and ignore the public interest” she says.

