Time nearly up on Makhlouf investigation



24 JUNE 2019

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins must confirm that the State Services Commissioner is on track to announce the results of his investigation into Gabriel Makhlouf by this Thursday, 27 June, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “The Commissioner was clear in his June 4 statement that ‘it is in everyone’s interests that the facts are established before he leaves his role on 27 June if possible’. We were assured by his office that all reasonable steps would be taken to make sure this would happen, and the Government needs time to respond, so what’s the hold up?”

“The Commissioner is running out of time to meet this deadline. If the investigation’s findings aren’t made public until after Mr Maklouf’s departure, it is unlikely that taxpayers will see any real accountability or explanation from one of the country’s highest-paid public servants. And that would set a terrible precedent.”

“The Commissioner has said he won’t be making comment, but the State Services Minister could easily update taxpayers on whether or not the investigation is running to schedule – this could be done via the Prime Minister at today’s post-Cabinet press conference.”

