Whanau First calls on urgent intervention from Commission

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Whanau First

Whanau First new parent advocacy group is calling on the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse and the Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft and the Children’s Commission for urgent and immediate intervention into a current situation of abuse happening to a 13 year old girl under State Care.

Sir Anand Satyanand stated yesterday at the first public hearing for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse “that the Commission would play an important role in determining why people were taken into care, what abuse occurred and why, and the effects on survivors and families”. He also stated “fundamentally, we need to learn the lessons to apply now and in the future to ensure abuse does not occur again” Commissioner Coral Shaw said “they also had discretion to consider abuse and neglect that happened before 1950, or after 1999. People who are still in care now will also be considered to inform the Commission”. "We can make referrals to the appropriate agencies and already have a special referral process established with the New Zealand Police for those who would like us to refer allegations that amount to criminal offences for investigation."

Whanau First has been supporting a whanau in recent weeks who have been failed by the State both under CYFS and now Oranga Tamariki, this abuse under the State spans two generations of the grandmother’s family. The grandmother has stated “the welfare and safety of her children and grandchildren is the first consideration and paramount. In Oranga Tamariki’s care my granddaughter has been physically, emotionally and sexually abused, Oranga Tamariki have failed in their statutory legal obligations to care for this child. Until steps are taken to ensure her safety and this situation changes the child will continue to use her feet to exert danger. My stance as a grandmother is that my granddaughter will continue to stay in my care despite the bullying tactics that Oranga Tamariki are attempting to exert on my family.” “The voice of the child has spoken and she will no longer tolerate the abuse she has been subjected to and is highly likely to be subjected to in the future if she is removed from her grandmother’s care today and placed back into Oranga Tamariki’s care. As a mother and grandmother effected by significant state abuse to my family, I will stand strong and ensure my granddaughter does not suffer any further abuse. What I can say is in my care she has only ever experienced a safe and loving support system”.

Spokesperson for Whanau First Louise Hutchinson says we are working relentlessly to support whanau at risk of suicide this case needs to be dealt with immediately to ensure no lives are lost.




