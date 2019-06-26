Move the Ambulance, Need to Park the Hearse

“New Zealand voted for MPs to enhance their lives, not extinguish it. This sends a message that we’re giving up on our own.” said Hannah Tamaki, Leader of Coalition New Zealand.

“It’s time to move the ambulance left at the bottom of the cliff to park the new fleet of hearses our politicians have ordered”

“It is dangerously irresponsible for mere mortals that we elected, to take it upon themselves and play God with human life. I think kiwis should be very worried of the consequences.”

“Their job is not to create life or hand out death sentences, it is to fix issues in our country like homelessness, child poverty and a cost of living that would make you think New Zealand struck gold and kept quiet about it.”

“But no…. today we see MPs in Parliament debating theories and ideologies designed to help a growing nation of people suffering and who are ‘down in the dumps’ exterminate themselves.”

“I am not comfortable with a piece of paper scribbled on by David Seymour, as being something intelligent enough to hold a debate on whether or not we should help somebody end their own life.”

“It is unconscionable that the government attempts to enlist physicians as executioners by legalising assisted suicide through euthanasia. A doctor’s job is to save lives, not end them. Our physicians do not deserve their profession compromised by politicians attempting to hide bad law under the korowai of trust, respect and faith that kiwis, and kiwi families have in their doctors.”

“Mr Seymour’s Canadian friend, Dr Green, was brought into the country to lobby MPs and has played personal accomplice to 150 killings by her own admission of euthanising patients. In my opinion, Dr Green does not represent the values or ethics of a kiwi doctor.”







“The World Medical Association, the New Zealand Medical Association and 1,000 doctors have said NO. And Coalition New Zealand will remain strong in supporting their position.”

“Only 7 days ago police statistics revealed they attended 23,423 attempted suicides nationally, up 43% since 2015. Statistics show 1 in 10 kiwis aged 65 years and over will experience some form of elder abuse, with 76% of abusers being family members.”

“This paints a picture of who will likely be affected through abuse or misuse of this legislation. It will be the most vulnerable people in our communities who feel the heaviest burden to society and those around them.”

“I challenge our MPs today to empower people, uplift people and focus on enhancing their lives by saying NO! Vote David Seymour’s bill down at its second reading today so that it does not get any closer to becoming a reality for our country.”



