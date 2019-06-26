Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Move the Ambulance, Need to Park the Hearse

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Coalition NZ

“New Zealand voted for MPs to enhance their lives, not extinguish it. This sends a message that we’re giving up on our own.” said Hannah Tamaki, Leader of Coalition New Zealand.

“It’s time to move the ambulance left at the bottom of the cliff to park the new fleet of hearses our politicians have ordered”

“It is dangerously irresponsible for mere mortals that we elected, to take it upon themselves and play God with human life. I think kiwis should be very worried of the consequences.”

“Their job is not to create life or hand out death sentences, it is to fix issues in our country like homelessness, child poverty and a cost of living that would make you think New Zealand struck gold and kept quiet about it.”

“But no…. today we see MPs in Parliament debating theories and ideologies designed to help a growing nation of people suffering and who are ‘down in the dumps’ exterminate themselves.”

“I am not comfortable with a piece of paper scribbled on by David Seymour, as being something intelligent enough to hold a debate on whether or not we should help somebody end their own life.”

“It is unconscionable that the government attempts to enlist physicians as executioners by legalising assisted suicide through euthanasia. A doctor’s job is to save lives, not end them. Our physicians do not deserve their profession compromised by politicians attempting to hide bad law under the korowai of trust, respect and faith that kiwis, and kiwi families have in their doctors.”

“Mr Seymour’s Canadian friend, Dr Green, was brought into the country to lobby MPs and has played personal accomplice to 150 killings by her own admission of euthanising patients. In my opinion, Dr Green does not represent the values or ethics of a kiwi doctor.”



“The World Medical Association, the New Zealand Medical Association and 1,000 doctors have said NO. And Coalition New Zealand will remain strong in supporting their position.”

“Only 7 days ago police statistics revealed they attended 23,423 attempted suicides nationally, up 43% since 2015. Statistics show 1 in 10 kiwis aged 65 years and over will experience some form of elder abuse, with 76% of abusers being family members.”

“This paints a picture of who will likely be affected through abuse or misuse of this legislation. It will be the most vulnerable people in our communities who feel the heaviest burden to society and those around them.”

“I challenge our MPs today to empower people, uplift people and focus on enhancing their lives by saying NO! Vote David Seymour’s bill down at its second reading today so that it does not get any closer to becoming a reality for our country.”


Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was a big win for teachers, who had campaigned alongside principals for 18 months and held three strike days - including New Zealand's largest ever strike alongside their secondary colleagues. More>>

 
 

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful.

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future.

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age.

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining.

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party.

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ...

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest.

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

