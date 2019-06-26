Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bill does nothing to address the failing health system

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Maori Council

Death with Dignity Bill - does nothing to address the failing health system: Maori

The Chair of the National Maori Authority and Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council, Matthew Tukaki, has this morning written to Maori members of Parliament to consider, for the time being, voting against the third reading of the end of life bill:

“We are discussing the ability for those with terminal illnesses to end their lives and yet we are also trying to battle the Government and Pharmac to fund lifesaving and life extending medications for wahine and whanau when it comes to forms of cancer. The whole debate is premature when we cannot even sort out that question. Then we have a complete under funding of the health system, we have a total lack of investment in medical technology and the implementation of new and innovative approaches to healthcare.” Tukaki said

“We have no dedicated palliative care programs or facilities for our people, and we have a significant amount of health disparities between Maori and non-Maori – all of which lead our life expectancy to be lower. Problem on top of problem when it comes to end of life. If we had the sort of world class health system as many of the countries do who have gone down that path, then I might have a different view. But we do not.” Tukaki said

“I am not against the concept of death with dignity, but I find it hard to support a bill such as this when we have so many challenges in the health system that remain unresolved. And we have no national strategy or approach when it comes to end of life care or palliative care. Until we have that then all we are doing is jumping at shadows.” Tukaki said

“I am not against choice; I am not against death with dignity – I am against a Government and health system that do not give every New Zealander an equal and equitable chance at a fight for life as opposed to the acceptance of death. Tukaki said

“In order to address the challenges of death with dignity we must never forget the needs of those seeking to live longer.”

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was a big win for teachers, who had campaigned alongside principals for 18 months and held three strike days - including New Zealand's largest ever strike alongside their secondary colleagues. More>>

 
 

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 